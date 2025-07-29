The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade experienced pressure from the Russians, which is observed along the entire line of combat engagement. The enemy recently launched a mechanized assault on the brigade's positions, but their plan failed.

This was reported by Dmytro Pelykh, head of the communications department of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked if he felt the summer offensive of the Russians, Pelykh replied: "Our brigade has also already felt this pressure, which is observed along the entire line of combat engagement."

He also spoke about the situation in the Orikhiv direction.

As for the Orikhiv direction, the enemy first began to press on our neighbors and recently also launched a mechanized assault on the positions of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade with the aim of breaking through and entering the settlement of Mala Tokmachka. We prevented their plan thanks, among other things, to aerial reconnaissance, which noticed this offensive in advance, and then, in cooperation with all units, the enemy was destroyed. - Pelykh said.

He noted that the occupiers are now recovering after their devastating, failed offensive.

After all, it's no joke that within a few hours they lost a very significant force… Now the enemy acts only exclusively in the dark or gray time of day - Pelykh said.

Addition

The Ground Forces reported on July 27 that soldiers of the 118th Mechanized Brigade stopped another mechanized assault by the Russians. The enemy lost a tank, three BMPs, four buggies, and 38 infantrymen.

On July 25, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, reported that the enemy had intensified assault operations in the Prydniprovskyi direction. In particular, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break into Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the attempt was repelled by the Defense Forces.

At the same time, in the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian military managed to restore part of their positions. All enemy logistics routes in the occupied territories are under fire control