In Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone. The attack killed two men aged 40 and 73 who were traveling between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.
The occupants carried out 401 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used 299 UAVs, 9 MLRS attacks and 93 artillery attacks, damaged infrastructure, and caused no civilian casualties.
Russian troops conducted 373 attacks on 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one person in Vasylivka district.
Russian forces carried out 272 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, which caused destruction but no civilian casualties.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 406 times, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, causing destruction but no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 404 times at 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one civilian.
Three people were injured as a result of 341 attacks by Russian troops on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile strikes, air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 371 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket and artillery strikes, destroying 6 residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders carried out 434 strikes on 11 settlements of the Zaporozhye region, including airstrikes, drone attacks and MLRS, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 296 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 79 unmanned aerial vehicles, 5 rocket attacks and 212 artillery strikes, resulting in the destruction of 7 residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 376 times, including 4 air strikes, 130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 MLRS strikes and 219 artillery shots, destroying 22 residential buildings and killing one civilian.
Russian forces carried out 391 strikes on 8 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, including missile strikes, airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery attacks that destroyed residential buildings, but there were no civilian casualties.
Russian troops shelled residential buildings in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.
Russian occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia region 378 times over the last day, wounding one person and damaging residential buildings in 8 settlements.
Russians shelled 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one woman, using UAVs, MLRS and artillery in 459 attacks.
Russia intensifies artillery shelling of the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhya region, having carried out 1,827 attacks since the beginning of the week.
Two men and a woman were injured as a result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupants fired 260 times at 7 settlements over the last day.
Russian troops fired 346 times at settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including a rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in one person being injured.
Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 389 times on April 2, including air strikes, MLRS, drones and artillery, causing destruction but no casualties.
A 45-year-old man was killed and a 60-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling near Novooleynivka, Zaporizhzhya district.
The russian occupation forces shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with artillery. One person was killed in the attack.
Over the past day, Russians fired 213 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 1 person and wounding 3.
Russian troops conducted 660 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine in 24 hours, including 56 drone strikes, which damaged residential buildings.
During the day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 180 times, killing an elderly man.
Overnight, the Russians shelled 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia, launching 87 attacks with MLRS, artillery and drones.
Two civilians were wounded in Zaporizhzhya region as a result of 156 Russian attacks on the region over the past day.
An elderly woman died after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region nearly 180 times.
According to local authorities, the Russian military struck 16 localities in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region 81 times over the past 24 hours using multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, aircraft and drones.
Russians shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, recording 104 attacks, including artillery, rockets and drones, destroying some residential buildings and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.
Over the past day, Russian troops fired 153 times at 25 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, wounding two people.