Stepnohirsk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15471 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28121 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64535 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213455 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122423 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391674 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310555 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213710 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244200 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213449 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391668 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254194 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310549 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2930 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13997 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45161 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72048 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57151 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Stepnohirsk

News by theme

Russians hit a civilian car with a drone in Zaporizhzhia region: two dead

In Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone. The attack killed two men aged 40 and 73 who were traveling between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

War • October 23, 11:20 AM • 15112 views

Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia region with up to 300 drones per day

The occupants carried out 401 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used 299 UAVs, 9 MLRS attacks and 93 artillery attacks, damaged infrastructure, and caused no civilian casualties.

War • August 17, 06:33 AM • 32863 views

Occupants strike 373 times in Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded

Russian troops conducted 373 attacks on 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one person in Vasylivka district.

Society • July 14, 04:33 AM • 40073 views

Occupants launched 272 attacks in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces carried out 272 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, which caused destruction but no civilian casualties.

Society • July 13, 04:30 AM • 31548 views

Hostile forces attacked 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 406 times

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 406 times, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, causing destruction but no civilian casualties.

Society • July 12, 04:36 AM • 24480 views

Russia-backed militants shelled 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 404 times: a civilian is wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 404 times at 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one civilian.

Society • July 11, 04:20 AM • 24913 views

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia 341 times, three people wounded

Three people were injured as a result of 341 attacks by Russian troops on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile strikes, air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Society • July 9, 04:37 AM • 27520 views

russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region 371 times in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupants fired 371 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket and artillery strikes, destroying 6 residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.

Society • July 6, 04:22 AM • 29839 views

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 434 times

During the day, the invaders carried out 434 strikes on 11 settlements of the Zaporozhye region, including airstrikes, drone attacks and MLRS, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.

Society • June 7, 04:46 AM • 25045 views

The enemy struck 296 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 296 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 79 unmanned aerial vehicles, 5 rocket attacks and 212 artillery strikes, resulting in the destruction of 7 residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.

Society • May 29, 04:18 AM • 24859 views

Occupants shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 376 times in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 376 times, including 4 air strikes, 130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 MLRS strikes and 219 artillery shots, destroying 22 residential buildings and killing one civilian.

Society • May 24, 04:43 AM • 23825 views

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 391 times

Russian forces carried out 391 strikes on 8 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, including missile strikes, airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery attacks that destroyed residential buildings, but there were no civilian casualties.

Society • May 22, 04:36 AM • 72029 views

Enemy shells Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia: one killed

Russian troops shelled residential buildings in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.

War • May 20, 11:37 AM • 15285 views

Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 378 times, one wounded

Russian occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia region 378 times over the last day, wounding one person and damaging residential buildings in 8 settlements.

Society • May 20, 04:16 AM • 40744 views

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia 459 times during the day: there are wounded

Russians shelled 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one woman, using UAVs, MLRS and artillery in 459 attacks.

War • May 19, 07:09 AM • 62758 views

Russia increases the intensity of fire on the territories close to the combat line in Zaporizhzhia

Russia intensifies artillery shelling of the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhya region, having carried out 1,827 attacks since the beginning of the week.

War • May 17, 12:15 PM • 13979 views

Two men and a woman wounded in an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia

Two men and a woman were injured as a result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupants fired 260 times at 7 settlements over the last day.

Society • May 16, 04:10 AM • 74027 views

Russian army fired more than 340 times in Zaporizhzhia region: missile hits Zaporizhzhia, one wounded

Russian troops fired 346 times at settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including a rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in one person being injured.

War • April 29, 04:28 AM • 24628 views

Occupants destroyed 10 buildings and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 389 times on April 2, including air strikes, MLRS, drones and artillery, causing destruction but no casualties.

Society • April 3, 05:15 AM • 101236 views

One man killed and another wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian attacks

A 45-year-old man was killed and a 60-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling near Novooleynivka, Zaporizhzhya district.

War • March 12, 06:42 AM • 25370 views

russians attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia with artillery: one person was killed

The russian occupation forces shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with artillery. One person was killed in the attack.

War • March 2, 02:23 PM • 29596 views

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 210 times, launched a missile attack, one casualty - RMA

Over the past day, Russians fired 213 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 1 person and wounding 3.

War • February 26, 06:28 AM • 35393 views

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhya region 660 times in 24 hours, 56 UAVs attacked: there are destructions

Russian troops conducted 660 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine in 24 hours, including 56 drone strikes, which damaged residential buildings.

War • February 18, 09:00 AM • 33907 views

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly man was killed

During the day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 180 times, killing an elderly man.

War • February 14, 07:08 AM • 37307 views

Russians shelled 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia overnight

Overnight, the Russians shelled 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia, launching 87 attacks with MLRS, artillery and drones.

War • February 10, 06:36 AM • 33596 views

Two civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day due to Russian shelling

Two civilians were wounded in Zaporizhzhya region as a result of 156 Russian attacks on the region over the past day.

War • February 9, 08:30 AM • 23172 views

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly woman was killed

An elderly woman died after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region nearly 180 times.

War • February 7, 06:41 AM • 26906 views

Russian army carried out 81 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region: MLRS, artillery and aviation, 16 drone attacks

According to local authorities, the Russian military struck 16 localities in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region 81 times over the past 24 hours using multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, aircraft and drones.

War • February 6, 06:38 AM • 28486 views

Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 104 attacks recorded

Russians shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, recording 104 attacks, including artillery, rockets and drones, destroying some residential buildings and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.

War • February 4, 06:52 AM • 32154 views

Over 150 hostile attacks took place in Zaporizhzhya region, two people were wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 153 times at 25 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, wounding two people.

War • February 2, 06:49 AM • 30291 views