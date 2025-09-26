Half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff updated the map 26 September 2025

200 battles took place on the front line yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 26, showing a map of the hostilities, UNN writes.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 59 air strikes, dropping 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4396 shellings, including 89 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4774 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 shellings, nine of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, four enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the area of Kupiansk, Radkivka and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 20 attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske and towards Druzhliubivka, Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance towards Dronivka and Pereizne yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements took place in the areas of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Yablunivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 67 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Novomykolaivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 42 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrny, Sichneve, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Pidubne, Novoselivka, Berezove, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

