Over 900 servicemen, hundreds of UAVs and dozens of vehicles: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses for the day
Kyiv • UNN
On September 25, the Russian army lost 940 servicemen, 14 artillery systems, and 2 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.09.25 amount to 1,106,430 personnel.
During the day, on September 25, the Russian army lost at least 940 more servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 artillery systems and 2 enemy tanks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
According to operational information, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1106430 (+940) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11203 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23287 (0)
- artillery systems ‒ 33147 (+14)
- MLRS ‒ 1501 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1222 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 345 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 63569 (+334)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3747 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 62818 (+82)
- special equipment ‒ 3975 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
On September 25, 157 combat engagements were recorded at the front, with the most active battles continuing in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The occupiers launched 38 air strikes, dropping 71 guided aerial bombs, and used 1440 kamikaze drones.
The situation in Kupyansk is critical, a counter-sabotage operation is underway - head of the MVA25.09.25, 09:38 • 3460 views