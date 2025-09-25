The situation in Kupyansk is critical, a counter-sabotage operation is underway - head of the MVA

$41.380.00
06:48 AM • 5900 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18623 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 34477 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 52481 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 46338 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 42890 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 39527 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 66499 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22943 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54632 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognizedSeptember 25, 12:56 AM • 22880 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 23032 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25Photo03:07 AM • 21752 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 30708 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 18941 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 6450 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18623 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with USSeptember 24, 02:27 PM • 52481 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 66499 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 61629 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 9996 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 50875 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 109839 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 68609 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 81747 views
The situation in Kupyansk is critical, a counter-sabotage operation is underway - head of the MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

The head of the Kupyansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, reported massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate Kupyansk. A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, despite constant danger and enemy drone control of logistical routes.

The situation in Kupyansk is critical, a counter-sabotage operation is underway - head of the MVA

The head of the Kupyansk MBA, Andriy Besedin, reported that the city is subjected to massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate. The defense forces are clearing houses and streets despite constant danger. He stated this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to the sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated or are infiltrating the city, the enemy is carrying out massive shelling directly of the city of Kupyansk and the territory of the community. The proximity of the front allows them to use everything: tanks, mortars, artillery, KABs are dropped daily, and FPV drones actually lie in wait for ordinary people.

- he said.

Besedin added that all logistical routes approaching the city are controlled by enemy drones.

"A counter-sabotage operation is underway. Every house, every centimeter, every street is being cleared, and this is an extremely great danger. Because this danger lurks around every corner: there can be ambushes, tripwires, mines. Therefore, our Defense Forces conducting this operation are maximally informed and perform their work with maximum professionalism."

According to Besedin, despite the fact that the Russians announced a month ago that they had "taken Kupyansk" or "taken most of Kupyansk," the situation in the city remains controlled by Ukrainian forces, although he added that the situation is extremely difficult.

Pokrovsk remains a key center of the Russian offensive, marines have been redeployed there - British Ministry of Defense17.09.25, 14:53 • 3408 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Kupyansk