The situation in Kupyansk is critical, a counter-sabotage operation is underway - head of the MVA

The head of the Kupyansk MBA, Andriy Besedin, reported that the city is subjected to massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate. The defense forces are clearing houses and streets despite constant danger. He stated this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to the sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated or are infiltrating the city, the enemy is carrying out massive shelling directly of the city of Kupyansk and the territory of the community. The proximity of the front allows them to use everything: tanks, mortars, artillery, KABs are dropped daily, and FPV drones actually lie in wait for ordinary people. - he said.

Besedin added that all logistical routes approaching the city are controlled by enemy drones.

"A counter-sabotage operation is underway. Every house, every centimeter, every street is being cleared, and this is an extremely great danger. Because this danger lurks around every corner: there can be ambushes, tripwires, mines. Therefore, our Defense Forces conducting this operation are maximally informed and perform their work with maximum professionalism."

According to Besedin, despite the fact that the Russians announced a month ago that they had "taken Kupyansk" or "taken most of Kupyansk," the situation in the city remains controlled by Ukrainian forces, although he added that the situation is extremely difficult.

