Pokrovsk remains a key center of the Russian offensive, marines have been redeployed there - British Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Russia has redeployed marines from the Kursk and Sumy directions, also capturing part of the Serebryansky forest.

Pokrovsk remains a key center of the Russian offensive, marines have been redeployed there - British Ministry of Defense

The Pokrovsk logistics center in Donetsk region remains the main point of Russian offensive operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

Pokrovsk is an important defense center that restrains the advance of Russian troops in the Donetsk region and towards the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are also targets of the Kremlin.

As noted by the British Ministry of Defense, Russia has transferred marine units from the Kursk and Sumy directions to the Pokrovsk and Dobropillya directions. There, they are already conducting offensive operations in small groups.

In addition, the Russians are not abandoning their plans to capture the city of Lyman in Donetsk region, which was liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces back in 2022. The Russian army also captured most of the Serebryansky forestry and consolidated control over sectors of territories located on the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Most of these border territories are likely still under the control of Ukrainian forces. But in the vicinity of the village of Sosnivka, Russian forces advanced approximately 10 km further into Dnipropetrovsk region on a narrow front

 - stated the British Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" have concluded, without recording any direct threats to the Ukrainian border. Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported on the curtailment of Russian military presence in Belarus.

