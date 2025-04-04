Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.
Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
Russian troops struck with UAVs at one of the starostynsky districts of the Sumy territorial community. Cars and private houses were damaged, there is no information about casualties.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to increase international pressure on the russian federation due to massive drone attacks. He condemned talks of easing sanctions and called for decisive action to stop the aggression.
Emergency recovery works have been temporarily suspended in Sumy. Emergency structures were dismantled, 803 windows were restored, and 173 citizens received assistance.
As a result of the Russian missile strike in Sumy, 101 people were injured, including 23 children. 14 adults and 16 children are in the hospital, two in serious condition.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she condemns the impact on civilians as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy. The United States will continue to work to cease fire in order to avoid casualties.
As a result of the enemy shelling in Sumy, the number of injured has increased to 99 people, including 76 adults and 23 children. The elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing, rescuers and volunteers are working.
As a result of the enemy shelling of Pokrovsk, a 15-year-old girl died, which increased the number of dead children to 605. Also, on March 24, 22 children were injured in Sumy.
In the evening of March 24, the Russians struck a village in Sumy region, causing a fire in a residential building. State Emergency Service specialists extinguished the fire and inspected the area.
During the day, rescuers in Sumy carried out restoration work after the missile strike. Emergency structures were dismantled and windows were temporarily restored, hundreds of people received assistance.
As a result of the Russian attack in Sumy, nearly 90 people are known to be injured, including 17 children. Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must be forced to peace.
In Sumy, rescuers have extinguished all sources of fire after the missile attack. Psychologists and medics of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 78 citizens, and the dismantling of emergency structures is ongoing.
Russian propaganda is spreading a fake about a strike on the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy, trying to justify the missile strike on residential buildings. The National Security and Defense Council notes that this is an attempt to shift responsibility.
As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, 88 victims are known, including 17 children. Houses, educational and healthcare institutions were damaged, and a help center was organized.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the Russian bombing of the center of Sumy. As a result of the shelling, dozens of civilians, including 14 children, were injured.
The President's Office has published a video of the aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy. Currently, 74 people are reported injured, including children.
As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, the number of injured has increased to 74, including 13 children. Houses were damaged, there is no gas supply, hot and cold water.
On March 24, 2025, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential area of Sumy. As a result of the attack, 65 civilians were injured, including 14 children, and houses and an educational institution were damaged.
Today, the Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy, damaging residential buildings, a hospital and children's institutions. 24 adults and 4 children were injured, emergency services are working at the scene.
On March 24, the Russians struck the center of Sumy. High-rise buildings were damaged, a fire broke out, and there are civilian injuries. A school in the epicenter was also damaged, and the children were evacuated.
On the night of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones of various types, including Shahed. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 strike UAVs, but five regions were affected.
Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.
At night, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and guided aerial bombs. Shelling was recorded in the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions, and there are wounded.
Russia has increased troops in the Kursk direction in order to displace Ukrainian soldiers. Next, they plan an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv, but Ukraine does not yet see opportunities in them.
According to Zelenskyy, Putin is currently in control of the situation, but does not want the war to end, as his positions are weaker than before. The Armed Forces operation thwarted the occupiers' plans to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy.
An enemy drone attacked a car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. A 45-year-old woman died, and four other employees of the communal enterprise were injured.