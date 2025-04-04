$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15909 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:32 PM • 29097 views

06:32 PM • 29097 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64967 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64967 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214075 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 10:10 AM • 122755 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122755 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392000 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 05:56 AM • 310877 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310877 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

It is not Trump, but Putin who should ask for a ceasefire - CCD

Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.

War • April 4, 12:47 PM • 10543 views

The Defense Forces shot down 65 Russian drones, another 35 were lost locationally

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.

War • March 30, 06:21 AM • 43795 views

Spring-Summer Offensive of the Russian Federation: ISW Analyzed Putin's Plans and Where to Expect Strikes

Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.

War • March 30, 04:28 AM • 30733 views

"Russia is mocking the world's peacekeeping efforts": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

War • March 29, 09:29 AM • 21980 views

Russian drone attacked Sumy community: what is known about the consequences

Russian troops struck with UAVs at one of the starostynsky districts of the Sumy territorial community. Cars and private houses were damaged, there is no information about casualties.

War • March 27, 12:37 PM • 20500 views

Zelenskyy calls for increased pressure on russia for faster diplomacy

The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to increase international pressure on the russian federation due to massive drone attacks. He condemned talks of easing sanctions and called for decisive action to stop the aggression.

Society • March 27, 04:09 AM • 26666 views

Emergency recovery works suspended in Sumy: details

Emergency recovery works have been temporarily suspended in Sumy. Emergency structures were dismantled, 803 windows were restored, and 173 citizens received assistance.

War • March 25, 07:26 PM • 17902 views

In Sumy, due to the Russian missile strike, there are already 101 injured, including 23 children

As a result of the Russian missile strike in Sumy, 101 people were injured, including 23 children. 14 adults and 16 children are in the hospital, two in serious condition.

War • March 25, 09:56 AM • 106200 views

The US State Department commented on the Russian strike on Sumy

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she condemns the impact on civilians as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy. The United States will continue to work to cease fire in order to avoid casualties.

War • March 25, 09:11 AM • 130528 views

In Sumy, the number of people injured in the enemy strike has risen to 99.

As a result of the enemy shelling in Sumy, the number of injured has increased to 99 people, including 76 adults and 23 children. The elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing, rescuers and volunteers are working.

War • March 25, 09:04 AM • 22875 views

Number of war victims among children has increased: a 15-year-old girl from Pokrovsk has died

As a result of the enemy shelling of Pokrovsk, a 15-year-old girl died, which increased the number of dead children to 605. Also, on March 24, 22 children were injured in Sumy.

Society • March 25, 08:40 AM • 24006 views

Russians struck a residential sector in Sumy region: details from the State Emergency Service

In the evening of March 24, the Russians struck a village in Sumy region, causing a fire in a residential building. State Emergency Service specialists extinguished the fire and inspected the area.

War • March 25, 05:59 AM • 31603 views

Rescuers showed the elimination of the consequences of the missile strike on Sumy

During the day, rescuers in Sumy carried out restoration work after the missile strike. Emergency structures were dismantled and windows were temporarily restored, hundreds of people received assistance.

War • March 24, 08:53 PM • 12366 views

Russia must be forced to peace to ensure security: Zelenskyy on the attack on Sumy

As a result of the Russian attack in Sumy, nearly 90 people are known to be injured, including 17 children. Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must be forced to peace.

War • March 24, 07:05 PM • 11930 views

All sources of fire extinguished in Sumy after the Russian missile attack: details

In Sumy, rescuers have extinguished all sources of fire after the missile attack. Psychologists and medics of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 78 citizens, and the dismantling of emergency structures is ongoing.

War • March 24, 06:07 PM • 12008 views

Russians are spreading a fake about an alleged strike on the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake about a strike on the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy, trying to justify the missile strike on residential buildings. The National Security and Defense Council notes that this is an attempt to shift responsibility.

Society • March 24, 05:59 PM • 11910 views

Russian missile attack on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to 88, including 17 children

As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, 88 victims are known, including 17 children. Houses, educational and healthcare institutions were damaged, and a help center was organized.

War • March 24, 05:08 PM • 43318 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the Russian strike on Sumy: "Putin seems to want to deceive everyone around"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the Russian bombing of the center of Sumy. As a result of the shelling, dozens of civilians, including 14 children, were injured.

War • March 24, 04:14 PM • 12859 views

The OP showed a video of Sumy after the Russian strike: "This is how Putin "stops" hitting civilians"

The President's Office has published a video of the aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy. Currently, 74 people are reported injured, including children.

War • March 24, 03:46 PM • 24504 views

Rocket strike on Sumy: number of wounded rises to 74

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, the number of injured has increased to 74, including 13 children. Houses were damaged, there is no gas supply, hot and cold water.

War • March 24, 03:16 PM • 11810 views

In Sumy, 65 people have already been injured, 14 of them children, as a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential quarter

On March 24, 2025, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential area of Sumy. As a result of the attack, 65 civilians were injured, including 14 children, and houses and an educational institution were damaged.

War • March 24, 02:45 PM • 16197 views

In Sumy, 28 people were injured in the Russian attack, including 4 children, the enemy attacked an industrial facility - acting mayor

Today, the Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy, damaging residential buildings, a hospital and children's institutions. 24 adults and 4 children were injured, emergency services are working at the scene.

War • March 24, 01:41 PM • 10140 views

Russians strike Sumy city center: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported.

On March 24, the Russians struck the center of Sumy. High-rise buildings were damaged, a fire broke out, and there are civilian injuries. A school in the epicenter was also damaged, and the children were evacuated.

War • March 24, 01:06 PM • 14102 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones: 57 drones were shot down

On the night of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones of various types, including Shahed. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 strike UAVs, but five regions were affected.

War • March 24, 06:59 AM • 30905 views

The heating season is ending in Ukraine: what is the situation in different regions

Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.

Society • March 21, 02:50 PM • 28429 views

Zelenskyy responded to Russian night attack: we are waiting for real pressure on Russia from US and Europe, this will allow diplomacy to work

At night, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and guided aerial bombs. Shelling was recorded in the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions, and there are wounded.

War • March 21, 09:50 AM • 24017 views

Spring break: 5 ideas for useful leisure activities for children at home

Find out what to do with your child during the spring break: creativity, film screenings, vlogging, cooking, interior design. The dates of the holidays vary by region of Ukraine.

Society • March 21, 06:24 AM • 428447 views

Russia wants to displace us from the Kursk direction and has increased its troops there – Zelenskyy

Russia has increased troops in the Kursk direction in order to displace Ukrainian soldiers. Next, they plan an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv, but Ukraine does not yet see opportunities in them.

War • March 20, 10:22 AM • 11507 views

Zelenskyy: Putin does not want peace, his positions are weaker than six months ago

According to Zelenskyy, Putin is currently in control of the situation, but does not want the war to end, as his positions are weaker than before. The Armed Forces operation thwarted the occupiers' plans to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

War • March 19, 11:48 PM • 33454 views

In Sumy region, an FPV drone hit a car: a woman died, there are wounded

An enemy drone attacked a car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. A 45-year-old woman died, and four other employees of the communal enterprise were injured.

War • March 18, 10:21 PM • 66543 views