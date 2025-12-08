Russian UAVs attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: five civilians in hospital

On the night of Monday, December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community of Sumy region with three attack UAVs. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy hit an apartment building.

There are casualties: five civilians are reportedly in the hospital, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Information on the condition of the people and the damage is being clarified. - Hryhorov said.

He clarified that emergency rescue operations and the elimination of the consequences of the attack are currently underway.

"The enemy deliberately struck civilian infrastructure. Cynically and basely. Once again - at a time when people were sleeping in their homes. The threat of enemy strikes in the region remains. Take care of yourselves and respond to air raid signals," the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration urged.

Recall

On Sunday, November 30, the Russians deliberately struck the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, which caused a power outage in part of the city of Sumy.

Russian drone attacked energy facility in Sumy region: electrician injured