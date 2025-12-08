Russian UAVs attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: five civilians in hospital

$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 9100 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 14244 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 16457 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 21823 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 47956 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 59745 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 64769 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 57905 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60390 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56882 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for paymentsDecember 7, 01:57 PM • 5428 views
The President of the Czech Republic did not rule out that in the future Europe would start shooting down Russian planes or dronesDecember 7, 02:19 PM • 4872 views
"Annushka spilled the oil": Russia declared Robert Brovdi wanted, "Madyar's" reaction was not long in comingDecember 7, 03:00 PM • 8316 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFUDecember 7, 03:33 PM • 11538 views
Former Minister of Defense during Kuchma's time dismissed from position of advisor to the Commander of the Territorial Defense ForcesPhotoDecember 7, 03:50 PM • 6802 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 49973 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 59498 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 71656 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 92817 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 79892 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 40832 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 50707 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 51924 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 65942 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 63597 views
Russian UAVs attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: five civilians in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

On the night of December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community in Sumy region with three attack UAVs, hitting an apartment building. Five civilians are in hospital, and emergency rescue operations are underway.

Russian UAVs attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: five civilians in hospital

On the night of Monday, December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community of Sumy region with three attack UAVs. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy hit an apartment building.

There are casualties: five civilians are reportedly in the hospital, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Information on the condition of the people and the damage is being clarified.

- Hryhorov said.

He clarified that emergency rescue operations and the elimination of the consequences of the attack are currently underway.

"The enemy deliberately struck civilian infrastructure. Cynically and basely. Once again - at a time when people were sleeping in their homes. The threat of enemy strikes in the region remains. Take care of yourselves and respond to air raid signals," the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration urged.

Recall

On Sunday, November 30, the Russians deliberately struck the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, which caused a power outage in part of the city of Sumy.

Russian drone attacked energy facility in Sumy region: electrician injured28.11.25, 14:17 • 3358 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
Sumy Oblast
Sumy