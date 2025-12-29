Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetings

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
10:38 PM • 1606 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
10:22 PM • 2978 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
07:32 PM • 8340 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 22154 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 34496 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 28003 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 42346 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 50701 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 47785 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 33487 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
8m/s
87%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britain and Germany signed a joint agreement worth $70 million for mobile artillery systemsDecember 28, 02:25 PM • 4078 views
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influxDecember 28, 02:44 PM • 22034 views
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with ZelenskyyDecember 28, 04:58 PM • 16040 views
Press invited: Trump announced that the meeting with Zelensky will take place in the Mar-a-Lago dining roomDecember 28, 05:20 PM • 5300 views
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhoto09:53 PM • 4876 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 29370 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 88282 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 140748 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 67385 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 97698 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Europe
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 18896 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 29450 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 88284 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 31180 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 30434 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Following the meeting with the US President, the President of Ukraine stated that the parties discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results, as well as discussed the sequence of further actions.

Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetings
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the parties achieved significant results during the negotiations and will meet again next week. The President of Ukraine reported this on social media, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results, as well as discussed the sequence of further actions.

We agree that security guarantees are key to achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects. We agreed that our teams will meet next week to finalize all discussed issues. And we also agreed with President Trump that he will host Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington in January. Ukraine is ready for peace 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the American and Ukrainian sides.

Thank you, President Trump, for an excellent meeting. We had a meaningful conversation on all issues and highly appreciate the progress made by the Ukrainian and American teams over the past weeks. Special thanks to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their involvement and full dedication to the cause, as well as to our team, first and foremost Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov

 - Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that after a preliminary conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This happened after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine