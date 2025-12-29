Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetings

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the parties achieved significant results during the negotiations and will meet again next week. The President of Ukraine reported this on social media, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results, as well as discussed the sequence of further actions.

We agree that security guarantees are key to achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects. We agreed that our teams will meet next week to finalize all discussed issues. And we also agreed with President Trump that he will host Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington in January. Ukraine is ready for peace - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the American and Ukrainian sides.

Thank you, President Trump, for an excellent meeting. We had a meaningful conversation on all issues and highly appreciate the progress made by the Ukrainian and American teams over the past weeks. Special thanks to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their involvement and full dedication to the cause, as well as to our team, first and foremost Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov - Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that after a preliminary conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This happened after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.