Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

Holding elections in Ukraine requires several months, not weeks, as the Russians believe. President Zelenskyy is ready to discuss this issue with parliament if there is a two-month ceasefire.

"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

Ukraine needs several months to hold elections, and when Russians talk, speaking with Americans, that they can hold elections in one or two weeks, they forget that we are not Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, UNN writes.

Details

"I think the Russians just want to replace me," Zelenskyy noted.

"The civilized way is elections. Yes. But you cannot influence the people of another country. They must choose with whom to live. But I said that I will never stop any American proposals if they can bring us peace. So, if we can have two months of ceasefire for elections, I will do everything possible to talk to parliament and push parliament towards this path, which they do not support," the President stated.

And added that "even people do not support holding elections during the war, because even if you have a ceasefire for two months, it is not the end of the war."

"But even in that case, if you have a ceasefire for only two months, yes, if it can lead to the end of these two months, it can lead to signing everything or a referendum or something like that, and people will accept peace, I will do everything possible. I will talk to parliament. They will change the law. I hope so. I hope so. They, by the way, are also independent people," Zelenskyy stated.

"We should not forget, when Russians, for example, talk to Americans, I know what they say, that they can hold elections within one or two weeks, it doesn't matter. No, they forget, they always forget that we are not Russia, that in parliament, yes, these are our parties, different parties, but even during the war we have different positions on many laws, different positions on many things, and therefore you cannot just pressure or just break up parliament," Zelenskyy emphasized.

And continued: "You have to talk to them and have real reasons to hold elections now, because it... I mean, now it contradicts the current law, we can only hold elections in peacetime, that's all."

"But I said, take a decisive first step, force Russia to a two-month ceasefire for elections. If they want elections, we can think about it, they have to do their homework. I mean the Americans, they... but I said that homework does not mean that we are pushing them to this. They raised this topic, so I said: okay, guys, if you can stop Putin for a few months for elections, let's do it," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy does not rule out his participation in future elections17.02.26, 22:59 • 5240 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine