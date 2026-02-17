Zelenskyy does not rule out his participation in future elections
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of running in future elections, provided he has the support of the people. He suggested that elections could take place during an unstable ceasefire.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of running in future presidential elections but stressed that it would depend on the people. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.
Details
As Zelenskyy stated, "nothing has been decided, but it is possible that new presidential elections will take place simultaneously with a referendum."
He suggested that any elections might have to take place during an unstable ceasefire, and that he could be a candidate in such a scenario.
It will depend on the people. We'll see what they want
According to him, Russia agreed only to a one-day ceasefire for Ukraine to organize and conduct a nationwide vote, not the 60 days that Zelenskyy believes are needed.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to elections if necessary, but this requires a ceasefire.