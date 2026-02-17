Zelenskyy does not rule out his participation in future elections

$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 13390 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 19437 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 21516 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21825 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21947 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26284 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35476 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47032 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55543 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16745 views
Halushchenko's hearing interrupted due to air raid alertFebruary 17, 11:22 AM • 4272 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20536 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 13355 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhoto04:32 PM • 4846 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 31076 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 45297 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 54020 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 74762 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 78457 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3254 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20541 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16750 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27168 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24829 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy does not rule out his participation in future elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of running in future elections, provided he has the support of the people. He suggested that elections could take place during an unstable ceasefire.

Zelenskyy does not rule out his participation in future elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of running in future presidential elections but stressed that it would depend on the people. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN

Details 

As Zelenskyy stated, "nothing has been decided, but it is possible that new presidential elections will take place simultaneously with a referendum." 

He suggested that any elections might have to take place during an unstable ceasefire, and that he could be a candidate in such a scenario. 

It will depend on the people. We'll see what they want 

- added Zelenskyy. 

According to him, Russia agreed only to a one-day ceasefire for Ukraine to organize and conduct a nationwide vote, not the 60 days that Zelenskyy believes are needed.

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to elections if necessary, but this requires a ceasefire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine