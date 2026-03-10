Attack on Dnipro: four wounded, bank and high-rise building damaged

Russians attacked Dnipro late on Monday evening, February 9. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out in the city as a result of the strike.

The blast wave damaged a multi-story building and bank premises. Previously, two people were injured - Hanzha said.

Later, he clarified that a 29-year-old woman was hospitalized. Her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. Doctors provided assistance to a 60-year-old man on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

Soon, the head of the OVA reported that the number of injured as a result of the attack on Dnipro increased to four.

Among the victims is a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance - Hanzha noted.

Earlier, he noted that the explosions heard by Dnipro residents are the work of our air defense, and urged them to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over.

Recall

On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, eight people were reported injured.

