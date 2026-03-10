Attack on Dnipro: four wounded, bank and high-rise building damaged

$43.730.0850.540.36
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 17414 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 18877 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 26219 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 32453 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 21180 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 47061 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 31163 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47358 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65654 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 47061 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women
Attack on Dnipro: four wounded, bank and high-rise building damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Due to an enemy strike in Dnipro, a fire broke out, four people were injured, including a child. The blast wave damaged a residential building and a bank premises.

Attack on Dnipro: four wounded, bank and high-rise building damaged

Russians attacked Dnipro late on Monday evening, February 9. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out in the city as a result of the strike.

The blast wave damaged a multi-story building and bank premises. Previously, two people were injured

- Hanzha said.

Later, he clarified that a 29-year-old woman was hospitalized. Her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. Doctors provided assistance to a 60-year-old man on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

Soon, the head of the OVA reported that the number of injured as a result of the attack on Dnipro increased to four.

Among the victims is a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance

- Hanzha noted.

Earlier, he noted that the explosions heard by Dnipro residents are the work of our air defense, and urged them to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over.

Recall

On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, eight people were reported injured.

Russia may focus its main attack on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov03.03.26, 13:51 • 3962 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

