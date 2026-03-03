Russia may focus its main attack on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov

The Russian Federation may focus its main attack on Dnipro during the activation of troops in the spring of 2026 - the capture of the city could be the main goal of the Russians. This was stated in an interview with the French publication Le Monde by the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, reports UNN.

Details

The city is located at the "crossroads of three fronts," Filatov noted. Given the pace of advancement, the Russian army is still far from Dnipro, but everyone in the city and Ukraine understands how strategically important this industrial city is as an attractive target for Moscow.

Filatov added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hates, in particular, Dnipro for the fact that in 2014 the region did not agree to become part of the "Russian world" and stood up for the defense of Ukraine. The mayor noted: if the Russians reach Dnipro, the city may face the fate of Mariupol in 2022 - siege, shelling, destruction, and then occupation.

At the same time, the mayor noted: Dnipro is no less important city for Ukraine than Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, stated that on February 28, a Russian "Shahed" fell 10 meters from his private house. He also reminded what the soldiers of the Defense Forces, who protect the land and sky of Ukraine, have to endure.