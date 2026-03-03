$43.100.11
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediately

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The US State Department has urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediately due to serious security risks. The list includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediately

The US State Department has urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediately. This was reported on the social network X by US Assistant Secretary of State Mora Namdar, according to UNN.

Details

The list of countries includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department urge Americans to depart the countries listed below immediately, using available commercial transportation, due to serious security risks.

- the message states.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the operation against Iran, which was predicted to last 4-5 weeks, has the potential to continue.

Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"03.03.26, 01:02 • 4370 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

