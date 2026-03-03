Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical style

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 25798 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 30668 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 25338 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 25734 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 26044 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 15236 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 15976 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16369 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 35136 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17397 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.4m/s
78%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 19891 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 31954 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 14066 views
The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump05:14 PM • 10152 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 12259 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 12282 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 25804 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 31972 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 39285 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 35138 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"Video07:57 PM • 3740 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 14083 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 19908 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 21091 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 78895 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical style

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukrainian singer Oksana Pekun presented a new song "Vesno" (Spring), which combines Ukrainian melos with modern sound. The composition tells the story of a girl in love and is meant to give listeners bright emotions.

Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical style

Ukrainian singer Oksana Pekun presented a new song "Vesno" (Spring) - a composition about love, inner awakening, and a feeling of renewal. The new track combines Ukrainian melody, modern sound, and rhythmic energy, which, according to the artist, should give listeners bright emotions and a feeling of moving forward. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's press service.

Details

"Spring is renewal, development, the driving force of nature that awakens and gives energy. My song is charged with exactly these feelings. I wanted to give listeners the emotion of a joyful encounter - at once tender, but also turbulent spring with its sun, first flowers, and, of course, falling in love," says the celebrity.

At the center of the composition is the story of a girl in love who yearns for love and does everything to be with her beloved. She recalls her mother's advice, lives her feelings sincerely and openly, and all events unfold in spring - at a time when not only nature but also a person's inner world comes alive.

This song tells the story of a girl who deeply desires love and is not afraid to fight for it. She is tender, in love, a little dreamy, but at the same time strong in her feelings. I wanted this story to sound specifically in spring, when both nature and the world around us awaken and begin to breathe anew

- shares the singer.

Working on the track, Oksana consciously opted for a more modern, trendy sound. Hearing the original source of the song, she decided to give it new life and turned to arranger Gennadiy Pugachov. The music was composed by Ihor Tanchak, and the lyrics are poetry by the coryphaeus of Ukrainian words, Andriy Demydenko. According to the artist, the result was a pleasant creative discovery for her.

I always try to be in tune with the trends of modern life and art. I like to experiment and surprise - I can't stand still, I want to move. When I first heard the preliminary mix, I immediately wanted to imagine this track at a big dance party. I really want this song to give people positivity and a desire to enjoy life - not only in spring, but always

- says Oksana Pekun.

The first to hear the new composition was the singer's husband and producer, Volodymyr Kovalenko, and his reaction became an important sign for her that the creative experiment was a success. "Vesno" is already available to listeners and, according to the artist's intention, should become the soundtrack to the season of renewal, lightness, and falling in love.

Recall

Ukrainian artist Khayat released the single "Motyv" from his new mini-album "Triptych," which consists of three songs about the war.

Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online19.01.26, 10:40 • 54396 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Musician
Trend