Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical style

Ukrainian singer Oksana Pekun presented a new song "Vesno" (Spring) - a composition about love, inner awakening, and a feeling of renewal. The new track combines Ukrainian melody, modern sound, and rhythmic energy, which, according to the artist, should give listeners bright emotions and a feeling of moving forward. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's press service.

"Spring is renewal, development, the driving force of nature that awakens and gives energy. My song is charged with exactly these feelings. I wanted to give listeners the emotion of a joyful encounter - at once tender, but also turbulent spring with its sun, first flowers, and, of course, falling in love," says the celebrity.

At the center of the composition is the story of a girl in love who yearns for love and does everything to be with her beloved. She recalls her mother's advice, lives her feelings sincerely and openly, and all events unfold in spring - at a time when not only nature but also a person's inner world comes alive.

This song tells the story of a girl who deeply desires love and is not afraid to fight for it. She is tender, in love, a little dreamy, but at the same time strong in her feelings. I wanted this story to sound specifically in spring, when both nature and the world around us awaken and begin to breathe anew - shares the singer.

Working on the track, Oksana consciously opted for a more modern, trendy sound. Hearing the original source of the song, she decided to give it new life and turned to arranger Gennadiy Pugachov. The music was composed by Ihor Tanchak, and the lyrics are poetry by the coryphaeus of Ukrainian words, Andriy Demydenko. According to the artist, the result was a pleasant creative discovery for her.

I always try to be in tune with the trends of modern life and art. I like to experiment and surprise - I can't stand still, I want to move. When I first heard the preliminary mix, I immediately wanted to imagine this track at a big dance party. I really want this song to give people positivity and a desire to enjoy life - not only in spring, but always - says Oksana Pekun.

The first to hear the new composition was the singer's husband and producer, Volodymyr Kovalenko, and his reaction became an important sign for her that the creative experiment was a success. "Vesno" is already available to listeners and, according to the artist's intention, should become the soundtrack to the season of renewal, lightness, and falling in love.

