Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online

A new song by Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, which she recently released on TikTok, has sparked active discussions on social media, writes UNN.

Details

The song features: "We have no light, but we have warmth. We have no warmth, but we have kindness." The music video was filmed in two variations, both of which the singer posted on the social network. In one, she is in a room without light, holding a cup, and in the other, she is in a lit room with something resembling electrical panels on the walls.

And such lyrics and visuals sparked a lively discussion.

One user commented: "They had to turn off the light in the room to shoot the video." There were other commentators who sometimes reacted to the video with humor and ridicule.