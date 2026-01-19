Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online

$43.180.08
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 5196 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 23657 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 45088 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 36990 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 70972 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 103703 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47041 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56403 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 59904 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Protests in Iran: death toll at least 5,000 people - ReutersJanuary 18, 11:03 PM • 6724 views
Two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, 21 people diedVideoJanuary 19, 12:14 AM • 3558 views
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 5816 views
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhotoJanuary 19, 02:25 AM • 4200 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT03:32 AM • 4870 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 46940 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 85464 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 51900 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 82430 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 110895 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Mark Rutte
Mark Carney
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
Poland
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 146 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 1002 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 17713 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 30518 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 27353 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Facebook

Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Tina Karol released a new song on TikTok with the words "We have no light, but we have warmth. We have no warmth, but we have goodness." The video and lyrics sparked active discussions among social media users.

Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online

A new song by Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, which she recently released on TikTok, has sparked active discussions on social media, writes UNN.

Details

The song features: "We have no light, but we have warmth. We have no warmth, but we have kindness." The music video was filmed in two variations, both of which the singer posted on the social network. In one, she is in a room without light, holding a cup, and in the other, she is in a lit room with something resembling electrical panels on the walls.

@tinakarol Ніколи не думала, що цей трек опублікую. Нехай ця пісня стане вам у негоді підтримкою та розвіє смуток #тінакароль #tinakarol ♬ оригінальний звук - Tina Karol
@tinakarol Та в нас є добро #тінакароль #tinakarol ♬ оригінальний звук - Tina Karol

And such lyrics and visuals sparked a lively discussion.

One user commented: "They had to turn off the light in the room to shoot the video." There were other commentators who sometimes reacted to the video with humor and ridicule.

Julia Shramko

SocietyUNN Lite
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Musician
Heating
Social network
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
TikTok