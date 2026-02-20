US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs, dealing him a significant defeat on an issue crucial to his economic agenda, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The 6-3 majority decision concerns tariffs that Trump unilaterally imposed under emergency powers law, including sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs imposed on almost all other countries.

The publication notes that this is the first major item of Trump's extensive agenda to be considered by the country's highest court, which he helped shape by appointing three conservative jurists during his first term.

The majority of justices concluded that the Constitution "very clearly" grants Congress the power to impose taxes, including tariffs. "The Founding Fathers did not vest the executive branch with any part of the power of taxation," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts.

