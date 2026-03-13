Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilities

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned of a possible large-scale response if the country's energy facilities are attacked. Tehran warned that strikes on Iranian ports or infrastructure could trigger attacks on energy facilities throughout the region. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

We warn the aggressor government and all its allies that the slightest attack on the energy infrastructure and ports (of Iran) will be followed by our devastating and destructive response – states the IRGC statement, quoted by the official broadcasting of the Islamic Republic.

The statement also emphasizes that in the event of aggression, Tehran could attack oil and gas facilities related to the interests of the United States and its allies.

In the event of such aggression, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the United States and its Western allies have personal interests, will be set on fire and destroyed – stated the IRGC.

Tension in the Strait of Hormuz

Amid rising tensions, attacks on international cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz are reported. According to international sources, Iran is using missiles and drones, which creates risks for global energy trade.

U.S. Central Command states that since the beginning of the conflict, American forces have struck more than 5,500 targets in Iran, including more than 60 ships.

