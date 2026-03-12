Washington does not plan to ease sanctions against Russian oil - US Energy Secretary

The United States has currently focused all its military resources on destroying Iran's ability to wage war and destabilize the region. At the same time, Washington also does not plan to ease sanctions against Russia. This was stated by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reports UNN.

According to him, the current military operation leads to short-term disruptions in energy supply, but in the long term it should strengthen energy security.

"All our military resources are now focused on destroying Iran's ability to wage war and terrorize the region. We are experiencing a short-term disruption of energy flows to ensure their security in the long term," Wright said.

He also noted that the US plans to ensure the safe transportation of oil through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as additional resources become available.

US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?

"When we can allocate additional forces to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, we will do so," the minister emphasized.

Wright stressed that despite the military operation, the global oil market remains sufficiently supplied.

"The world is now well supplied with oil. The US is the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world, and production volumes continue to grow," he noted.

According to the head of the American energy department, Washington also does not plan to ease sanctions against Russia.

"Russia is not getting any sanctions relief. All Russian oil that is currently on tankers will eventually be unloaded, including in China," Wright said.

In addition, he stressed that the US, together with European partners, is working to abandon the use of Russian enriched uranium.

"We, together with our partners in Europe, are abandoning Russian enriched uranium. We will no longer use it - and most of the world will too," the minister concluded.

Oil unlikely to reach $200 - US Energy Secretary

Recall

A group of Democratic senators initiated an investigation into the Donald Trump administration's decision to ease restrictions on Russian oil trade for India. Lawmakers sent an official letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott demanding urgent hearings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by the end of March.