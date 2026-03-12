Oil unlikely to reach $200 - US Energy Secretary

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
02:55 PM • 14 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 1310 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 6058 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 16971 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34107 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 44368 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 54353 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 67909 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 58917 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 46204 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.1m/s
35%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 49773 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 35887 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32409 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27336 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 22581 views
Publications
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 4322 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 4846 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27841 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32923 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 59802 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
António Costa
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 740 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 1236 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 15039 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 42813 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 31348 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
ChatGPT
DJI Mavic

Oil unlikely to reach $200 - US Energy Secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

Chris Wright believes a price jump to $200 is unlikely despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rose to $100 due to attacks on tankers.

Oil unlikely to reach $200 - US Energy Secretary

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday that global oil prices are unlikely to reach $200 a barrel, despite oil tankers remaining blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and the US and Israel's war with Iran escalating, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"I would say it's unlikely, but we are focused on the military operation and solving the problem," Wright told CNN when asked if prices would reach $200 a barrel – a level an Iranian official said on Wednesday prices could reach if the war continues to escalate.

"Prepare for the price of oil to reach $200 a barrel, because the price of oil depends on regional security, which you have destabilized," Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters in Tehran, said on Wednesday.

Oil prices jumped 6% to nearly $100 on Thursday after two tankers caught fire in an Iraqi port after colliding with Iranian boats packed with explosives.

Oil continues to rise in price, Brent soared to $100 again amid Iranian attacks12.03.26, 10:59 • 2416 views

The price increase came despite more than 30 member countries of the International Energy Agency announcing the day before the largest coordinated reduction in global oil reserves in history, by 400 million barrels, about 40% of which will come from the United States, the world's largest oil producer.

IEA approved the largest oil reserve release in history11.03.26, 16:35 • 3578 views

The war has forced Persian Gulf countries in the Middle East to cut total oil production by at least 10 million barrels per day, which is about 10% of global demand. On Thursday, the IEA said this was the largest disruption to oil supplies in the history of the global market.

Wright also told CNBC on Thursday that the US Navy is currently unable to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but it is "likely" that this could happen by the end of the month.

Attack on two oil tankers in Iraq leads to shutdown of oil terminals12.03.26, 08:56 • 3186 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Iraq
United States
Iran