Democratic Party (United States)

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 7094 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51982 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111170 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211881 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254623 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160699 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 370950 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245072 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297725 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8750 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33299 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59639 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45780 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116163 views
News by theme

In the USA, a significant number of citizens support increased aid to Ukraine - poll

46% of Americans believe that the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, support has increased by 16% since December. Most want the US to help Ukraine regain territory.

Politics • March 18, 03:13 PM • 13907 views

The US Senate has passed a budget bill to avoid a shutdown

The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.

News of the World • March 14, 10:37 PM • 17141 views

The risk of shutdown is increasing: Democrats promise to block the bill to prevent the government from shutting down

Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.

Politics • March 13, 03:33 AM • 105265 views

Most Americans consider Trump's economic policy unstable - poll

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans consider Trump's actions in the economy too unpredictable, especially regarding import tariffs. 70% expect prices to rise.

News of the World • March 12, 10:57 PM • 14345 views

US House passes bill to avert government shutdown

Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.

News of the World • March 11, 11:43 PM • 9646 views

"They want to destroy the country": Trump warned about a possible "shutdown" in the USA

US President Donald Trump stated about a possible government shutdown due to the actions of the Democratic Party. Congress plans to vote on a resolution for temporary funding to prevent a "shutdown."

Politics • March 10, 03:47 AM • 31102 views

Ukraine and the USA need to discuss how to proceed - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.

War • March 6, 03:58 PM • 18824 views

Umerov on the pause in intelligence data exchange with the USA: Kyiv is working on alternatives

Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine has not yet received information about restrictions on access to US intelligence data. Kyiv is working on alternative data sources, including with Germany.

War • March 6, 03:38 PM • 16423 views

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee is calling for the immediate resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Member of the U. S. House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes demands an immediate end to the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. According to him, this information has saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

War • March 6, 05:59 AM • 105501 views

Democrats leave the Congress hall during Trump's speech: what happened

More than ten Democratic congressmen left the meeting hall in protest during Donald Trump's speech. The protesters were wearing "Resist" t-shirts and held signs reading "This is a lie!".

News of the World • March 5, 03:14 AM • 82495 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

Eric Swalwell responds to criticism of Zelensky's military uniform in the White House. The congressman compared the Ukrainian president's clothes to Elon Musk's casual style at official meetings.

Politics • March 1, 04:00 AM • 110526 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

The US Democratic Party criticized the Trump administration after meeting with Zelenskyy on February 28, 2025. After a public dispute between the presidents over peace, Trump ordered the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House.

War • March 1, 01:45 AM • 76941 views

“Doing Putin's dirty work": Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes Trump and Vance

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.

War • February 28, 08:02 PM • 31881 views

Trump and Musk accuse the US media of trying to split them up

Donald Trump said that The Washington Post and The New York Times are trying to “separate” him from Elon Musk. The US President believes that the media is “bad at this” and continues to do “great things” despite the negative publicity.

News of the World • February 16, 06:49 AM • 39001 views

Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.

News of the World • February 4, 04:02 AM • 25772 views

Americans sour on some of Trump's early moves - poll

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, most Americans do not support some of Trump's first executive orders. 59% oppose the abolition of birthright citizenship, and 70% oppose renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Society • January 29, 01:58 PM • 23988 views

White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs

The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.

News of the World • January 28, 03:27 PM • 24120 views

Court blocks Trump's executive order banning US birthright citizenship

Federal Judge John Kougenour imposed a 14-day ban on the implementation of Trump's executive order restricting American citizenship by birthright. The judge called the decree “clearly unconstitutional” and granted the request of the Washington Attorney General.

News of the World • January 23, 09:11 PM • 38216 views
Exclusive

Experts outline expectations from the US regarding the war in Ukraine after Trump's inauguration

The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Politics • January 20, 06:40 AM • 201490 views

Joe Biden presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients

U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.

News of the World • January 4, 11:31 PM • 25213 views

South Korea seeks arrest warrant for ousted President Yol - Reuters

South Korea's investigative team has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yun Seok-yol over attempts to impose martial law. The decision on the arrest will be made by the court while the impeachment trial is ongoing.

News of the World • December 30, 04:59 AM • 20855 views

US national debt: Treasury Secretary demands action from the Congress

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress of the need for emergency measures starting January 14 due to the debt ceiling. Trump supported the abolition of the debt ceiling, although his supporters opposed it.

News of the World • December 28, 08:55 AM • 19648 views

South Korean opposition plans to vote on impeachment of acting president

The Democratic Party of South Korea has introduced a bill to impeach acting President Han Dok-soo for failing to appoint judges. The impeachment vote is scheduled for December 27.

News of the World • December 26, 11:14 AM • 15036 views

Republican spending bill fails in the US Congress

The US House of Representatives rejected the Republican spending bill by a vote of 174 to 235. 38 Republicans voted against the package, despite Trump's support.

News of the World • December 20, 12:28 AM • 18765 views

MEDIA: Biden wants to give Ukraine thousands of missiles and rockets before Trump's inauguration

The Biden administration plans to deliver thousands of missiles, hundreds of thousands of shells, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine in 5 weeks. The Pentagon is using sea and air routes to expedite the delivery.

War • December 13, 07:25 PM • 33466 views

Yermak and representatives of the Trump team discussed Russia's plans and how to thwart them

Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.

Politics • December 6, 08:13 AM • 18300 views

Biden asks Congress for an additional 2 24 billion for Ukraine: the Pentagon revealed details to the media

The Biden administration will appeal to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in the amount of 2 24 billion. Of these, 8 8 billion. it will go to USAI, and 1 16 billion. - to replenish US warehouses for new aid packages.

War • December 2, 07:36 PM • 27474 views

US urges Ukraine to lower draft age - AP

The Biden administration is calling on Ukraine to change its mobilization legislation for conscription from the age of 18. According to AP, This is necessary to quickly increase the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 160 thousand military personnel.

War • November 27, 11:20 PM • 18549 views

Demand for "golden visas" among Americans has increased dramatically after Trump's victory

Requests for golden visas from Americans increased by 400% in the week after Trump's victory. The most popular program among Americans is Portugal's Golden Residence Permit Program with a minimum investment of €250,000.

News of the World • November 21, 12:02 PM • 17383 views

Defense cooperation, energy assistance and strategic partnership: Sibiga held important meetings in Washington, DC

Andriy Sybiga met with U. S. Deputy Secretary of State John Bass to discuss defense cooperation. He also held talks with Senators Graham and Blumenthal on bipartisan support for Ukraine.

War • November 19, 07:48 PM • 39776 views