Democratic Party (United States)

46% of Americans believe that the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, support has increased by 16% since December. Most want the US to help Ukraine regain territory.
The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.
Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans consider Trump's actions in the economy too unpredictable, especially regarding import tariffs. 70% expect prices to rise.
Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.
US President Donald Trump stated about a possible government shutdown due to the actions of the Democratic Party. Congress plans to vote on a resolution for temporary funding to prevent a "shutdown."
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.
Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine has not yet received information about restrictions on access to US intelligence data. Kyiv is working on alternative data sources, including with Germany.
Member of the U. S. House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes demands an immediate end to the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. According to him, this information has saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
More than ten Democratic congressmen left the meeting hall in protest during Donald Trump's speech. The protesters were wearing "Resist" t-shirts and held signs reading "This is a lie!".
Eric Swalwell responds to criticism of Zelensky's military uniform in the White House. The congressman compared the Ukrainian president's clothes to Elon Musk's casual style at official meetings.
The US Democratic Party criticized the Trump administration after meeting with Zelenskyy on February 28, 2025. After a public dispute between the presidents over peace, Trump ordered the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.
Donald Trump said that The Washington Post and The New York Times are trying to “separate” him from Elon Musk. The US President believes that the media is “bad at this” and continues to do “great things” despite the negative publicity.
The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, most Americans do not support some of Trump's first executive orders. 59% oppose the abolition of birthright citizenship, and 70% oppose renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.
Federal Judge John Kougenour imposed a 14-day ban on the implementation of Trump's executive order restricting American citizenship by birthright. The judge called the decree “clearly unconstitutional” and granted the request of the Washington Attorney General.
The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.
U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.
South Korea's investigative team has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yun Seok-yol over attempts to impose martial law. The decision on the arrest will be made by the court while the impeachment trial is ongoing.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress of the need for emergency measures starting January 14 due to the debt ceiling. Trump supported the abolition of the debt ceiling, although his supporters opposed it.
The Democratic Party of South Korea has introduced a bill to impeach acting President Han Dok-soo for failing to appoint judges. The impeachment vote is scheduled for December 27.
The US House of Representatives rejected the Republican spending bill by a vote of 174 to 235. 38 Republicans voted against the package, despite Trump's support.
The Biden administration plans to deliver thousands of missiles, hundreds of thousands of shells, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine in 5 weeks. The Pentagon is using sea and air routes to expedite the delivery.
Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.
The Biden administration will appeal to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in the amount of 2 24 billion. Of these, 8 8 billion. it will go to USAI, and 1 16 billion. - to replenish US warehouses for new aid packages.
The Biden administration is calling on Ukraine to change its mobilization legislation for conscription from the age of 18. According to AP, This is necessary to quickly increase the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 160 thousand military personnel.
Requests for golden visas from Americans increased by 400% in the week after Trump's victory. The most popular program among Americans is Portugal's Golden Residence Permit Program with a minimum investment of €250,000.
Andriy Sybiga met with U. S. Deputy Secretary of State John Bass to discuss defense cooperation. He also held talks with Senators Graham and Blumenthal on bipartisan support for Ukraine.