US House of Representatives passed Trump's "big and beautiful" spending and tax bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The US House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump's domestic policy bill, sending it for his signature. The document provides for tax cuts, increased funding for the Pentagon and border security, and a reduction in the federal social security system.

The House of Representatives passed US President Donald Trump's sweeping domestic policy bill, sending it to the president for his signature. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

On Thursday morning, Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to approve President Donald Trump's sweeping domestic policy bill, sending it to the president for his signature. The package, passed by the Senate in a marathon session earlier this week, provides for tax cuts and increased funding for the Pentagon and border security.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the document also provides for more controversial spending cuts to pay for the rest of the bill, including the largest cut to the federal social security system in decades.

Republicans Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania voted with Democrats against the bill. Shortly thereafter, Massie told reporters that the measure "was not good enough for me to vote for it."

Recall

The US Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and spending by $4.5 trillion in a key procedural vote. Billionaire Elon Musk called the bill insane and destructive.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

