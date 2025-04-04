A Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine plane with five passengers crashed on the tarmac near Lancaster Airport after reports of open doors. All passengers survived and were taken to hospitals.
Researchers from universities in the United States and Australia have determined the probable number of authors of the Bible. Scientists claim that some of the oldest texts date back to 1200 BC.
This year, due to his unstable condition, Kharkiv marmot soothsayer Tymko III will predict the arrival of spring from the comfort of his home. The traditional prediction will take place at the biological station in the Velykoburlutska community only in the presence of biologists.
The Black Hawk army helicopter that collided with the passenger plane in Washington, D. C., was serving as a VIP taxi. The helicopter belonged to the 12th Air Battalion and was used to transport senior U.S. officials.
Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.
Donald Trump toned down his rhetoric on key campaign promises after winning the election. The president-elect recognized the difficulty of lowering prices and quickly ending the war in Ukraine.
In Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was detained, suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The detainee was found with a weapon, a mask and a "manifesto" against corporate America.
Donald Trump won the last “swing” state of Arizona, receiving a total of 312 electoral votes. The Republican won 74.6 million votes (50.5%), defeating Kamala Harris with 70.9 million votes (48%).
The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.
Nayib Buchele, President of El Salvador, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election. The victory in this state provides 19 electoral votes, which is key to the overall victory.
According to CNN's forecasts, Donald Trump has 266 electoral votes against Kamala Harris' 188. Trump lacks only 4 electoral votes to win the presidential election.
According to CNN, Donald Trump will win the state of Pennsylvania, which has 19 electoral votes. This state is considered the most important battleground in the 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump said that a victory in Pennsylvania guarantees his overall victory in the election. He emphasized the importance of support in Philadelphia, which traditionally supports Democrats.
According to the first exit polls, Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and is tied in Arizona. Trump is leading in Pennsylvania and Nevada.
The US presidential election has begun, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump running for president. The candidates received three votes each in the Dixville Caucuses, and are competing for 270 electoral votes.
A judge in Philadelphia rejected a prosecutor's attempt to block Musk's $1 million-a-day payments to undecided voters. The payment program will run until the November 5 presidential election.
UK-based Focaldata conducted a massive MRP poll of 31,000 American voters. The results show a likely victory of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in key states.
A record number of fake news stories about voting irregularities appeared in the run-up to the US election. The BBC found hundreds of false accusations, including statements from Trump supporters.
A billionaire has ignored a court hearing in Pennsylvania in a case about handing out money to voters before the election. Musk faces contempt of court penalties as he tries to move the case to federal court.
A judge orders Elon Musk to appear in court in Philadelphia over the distribution of money to voters. The district attorney accuses the billionaire of trying to influence the presidential election.
A rally in support of Kamala Harris was held in Philadelphia with the participation of famous actors. The event was aimed at encouraging citizens to vote in the state of Pennsylvania, which is key to the presidential election.
The US Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk that his $1 million lottery for registered voters may be illegal. The contest offers money to signers of a petition in support of constitutional amendments.
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted with a book of Alexei Navalny's memoirs on the set of a TV series. The oppositionist's memoirs, partially written in the colony, were published this week by an American publishing house.
Donald Trump has overtaken Kamala Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll, with a 52% chance of winning against 42% for Harris. The change in the forecast is due to Trump's improved performance in key states.
Donald Trump visited a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania, where he handed out food to customers. This visit was part of his campaign to criticize Kamala Harris' biography.
The draw will last until the presidential election on November 5.
Kamala Harris is stepping up her criticism of Trump and reaching out to men and Republicans. The change is due to growing concern among Democrats about polls that show a shrinking lead for Harris over Trump.
US Republican vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance said he does not believe Trump will be defeated in the 2020 election. He claims that there were “serious problems” in that election, but did not provide evidence.
Elon Musk has allocated almost $75 million to support Donald Trump's election campaign. The world's richest man is trying to influence the outcome of next month's US presidential election.
The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.