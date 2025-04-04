$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12803 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22488 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61265 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208061 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119490 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243922 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254954 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208061 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251999 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307285 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 868 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12110 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41670 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69806 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55713 views
In US a single-engine plane crashed near the airport: 5 people on board survived

A Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine plane with five passengers crashed on the tarmac near Lancaster Airport after reports of open doors. All passengers survived and were taken to hospitals.

News of the World • March 10, 06:19 AM • 15496 views

Scientists have identified the real authors of the Bible texts: what new research has shown

Researchers from universities in the United States and Australia have determined the probable number of authors of the Bible. Scientists claim that some of the oldest texts date back to 1200 BC.

News of the World • February 2, 11:47 PM • 106789 views

Today is Groundhog Day: what it means and portends

This year, due to his unstable condition, Kharkiv marmot soothsayer Tymko III will predict the arrival of spring from the comfort of his home. The traditional prediction will take place at the biological station in the Velykoburlutska community only in the presence of biologists.

Society • February 2, 08:00 AM • 33343 views

Washington plane crash: army helicopter was used as a “taxi” for VIPs

The Black Hawk army helicopter that collided with the passenger plane in Washington, D. C., was serving as a VIP taxi. The helicopter belonged to the 12th Air Battalion and was used to transport senior U.S. officials.

News of the World • February 1, 08:39 PM • 54589 views

Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.

News of the World • January 23, 10:46 AM • 23942 views

Trump tones down his rhetoric on campaign promises - The Hill

Donald Trump toned down his rhetoric on key campaign promises after winning the election. The president-elect recognized the difficulty of lowering prices and quickly ending the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • December 30, 07:08 AM • 21065 views

In the US, a suspect was detained in the murder of the CEO of a health insurance company-Mass Media

In Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was detained, suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The detainee was found with a weapon, a mask and a "manifesto" against corporate America.

News of the World • December 9, 09:54 PM • 16079 views

Trump wins the last swing state with a total of 74.6 million votes

Donald Trump won the last “swing” state of Arizona, receiving a total of 312 electoral votes. The Republican won 74.6 million votes (50.5%), defeating Kamala Harris with 70.9 million votes (48%).

News of the World • November 10, 09:46 AM • 24523 views

Black Americans receive mysterious racist messages after the election

The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.

News of the World • November 8, 08:14 AM • 18086 views

President of El Salvador is the first to congratulate Donald Trump

Nayib Buchele, President of El Salvador, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election. The victory in this state provides 19 electoral votes, which is key to the overall victory.

News of the World • November 6, 07:30 AM • 22797 views

Trump needs 4 more electoral votes to win the election - CNN

According to CNN's forecasts, Donald Trump has 266 electoral votes against Kamala Harris' 188. Trump lacks only 4 electoral votes to win the presidential election.

News of the World • November 6, 07:29 AM • 20592 views

CNN: Trump wins in key state of Pennsylvania

According to CNN, Donald Trump will win the state of Pennsylvania, which has 19 electoral votes. This state is considered the most important battleground in the 2024 presidential election.

News of the World • November 6, 07:19 AM • 20451 views

Trump: if we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole deal

Donald Trump said that a victory in Pennsylvania guarantees his overall victory in the election. He emphasized the importance of support in Philadelphia, which traditionally supports Democrats.

News of the World • November 6, 06:45 AM • 19814 views

US elections: first exit poll results from key states

According to the first exit polls, Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and is tied in Arizona. Trump is leading in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Politics • November 6, 12:09 AM • 25734 views

Election Day in the United States: what to watch for

The US presidential election has begun, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump running for president. The candidates received three votes each in the Dixville Caucuses, and are competing for 270 electoral votes.

News of the World • November 5, 08:52 AM • 17750 views

Pennsylvania court allows Musk to give away $1 million to voters

A judge in Philadelphia rejected a prosecutor's attempt to block Musk's $1 million-a-day payments to undecided voters. The payment program will run until the November 5 presidential election.

News of the World • November 5, 12:21 AM • 22082 views

British 'mega poll' tilts toward Harris' victory in US presidential election - media

UK-based Focaldata conducted a massive MRP poll of 31,000 American voters. The results show a likely victory of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in key states.

News of the World • November 3, 06:25 PM • 22974 views

US social networks are full of claims of election fraud

A record number of fake news stories about voting irregularities appeared in the run-up to the US election. The BBC found hundreds of false accusations, including statements from Trump supporters.

News of the World • November 3, 08:57 AM • 20327 views

Ilon Musk failed to appear in court in the case of handing out $1 million to voters: what he now faces

A billionaire has ignored a court hearing in Pennsylvania in a case about handing out money to voters before the election. Musk faces contempt of court penalties as he tries to move the case to federal court.

News of the World • October 31, 03:00 PM • 19292 views

Musk is summoned to court for distributing a million dollars to voters

A judge orders Elon Musk to appear in court in Philadelphia over the distribution of money to voters. The district attorney accuses the billionaire of trying to influence the presidential election.

News of the World • October 31, 06:48 AM • 17205 views

Hollywood stars led by De Niro support Kamala Harris in Philadelphia

A rally in support of Kamala Harris was held in Philadelphia with the participation of famous actors. The event was aimed at encouraging citizens to vote in the state of Pennsylvania, which is key to the presidential election.

News of the World • October 28, 02:35 AM • 17250 views

Musk's distribution of $1 million to voters may be illegal - US Department of Justice

The US Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk that his $1 million lottery for registered voters may be illegal. The contest offers money to signers of a petition in support of constitutional amendments.

News of the World • October 24, 07:31 AM • 15429 views

Sarah Jessica Parker is photographed with Navalny's book of memoirs on the set of the series

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted with a book of Alexei Navalny's memoirs on the set of a TV series. The oppositionist's memoirs, partially written in the colony, were published this week by an American publishing house.

News of the World • October 23, 04:08 PM • 19559 views

Trump overtakes Harris for the first time in an election poll

Donald Trump has overtaken Kamala Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll, with a 52% chance of winning against 42% for Harris. The change in the forecast is due to Trump's improved performance in key states.

News of the World • October 21, 08:51 AM • 16732 views

Election campaign: Trump tries on the role of a McDonald's cook

Donald Trump visited a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania, where he handed out food to customers. This visit was part of his campaign to criticize Kamala Harris' biography.

News of the World • October 21, 01:53 AM • 19358 views

Elon Musk promised to raffle off $1 million daily among the signatories of a petition in support of amendments to the US Constitution

The draw will last until the presidential election on November 5.

News of the World • October 20, 01:54 PM • 22310 views

Harris campaign shifts strategy on concerns about Trump's progress - Reuters

Kamala Harris is stepping up her criticism of Trump and reaching out to men and Republicans. The change is due to growing concern among Democrats about polls that show a shrinking lead for Harris over Trump.

News of the World • October 18, 04:14 AM • 23763 views

Vance denies Trump's defeat in 2020 election

US Republican vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance said he does not believe Trump will be defeated in the 2020 election. He claims that there were “serious problems” in that election, but did not provide evidence.

News of the World • October 17, 08:47 AM • 13078 views

Musk donates about $75 million to Trump's campaign - Financial Times

Elon Musk has allocated almost $75 million to support Donald Trump's election campaign. The world's richest man is trying to influence the outcome of next month's US presidential election.

News of the World • October 16, 09:17 AM • 14093 views

Poll: Trump slightly ahead of Harris in early voting in swing states

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.

News of the World • October 15, 09:06 AM • 13078 views