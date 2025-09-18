$41.180.06
US shooting: three police officers and assailant killed, two law enforcement officers wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In Pennsylvania, three police officers and an assailant were killed, and two more law enforcement officers were wounded. The incident was likely domestic in nature; the wounded officers were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

US shooting: three police officers and assailant killed, two law enforcement officers wounded

In Pennsylvania, USA, three police officers and an attacker were killed and two more law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting. This was reported by New York Post, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that two officers were taken by helicopter to a hospital in York. Their condition is assessed as critical but stable.

The incident was likely domestic in nature

- the police reported.

It is indicated that law enforcement officers were likely performing a task in York County when they were fired upon.

Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and can never be acceptable

- said United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The publication clarifies that the attacker himself died from injuries inflicted by the police.

Recall

In late August, a shooting occurred in the United States at a church at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a result of this event, two children died, and 17 people received injuries of varying severity.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Pennsylvania
United States