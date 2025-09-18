US shooting: three police officers and assailant killed, two law enforcement officers wounded
In Pennsylvania, three police officers and an assailant were killed, and two more law enforcement officers were wounded. The incident was likely domestic in nature; the wounded officers were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
In Pennsylvania, USA, three police officers and an attacker were killed and two more law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting. This was reported by New York Post, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that two officers were taken by helicopter to a hospital in York. Their condition is assessed as critical but stable.
The incident was likely domestic in nature
It is indicated that law enforcement officers were likely performing a task in York County when they were fired upon.
Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and can never be acceptable
The publication clarifies that the attacker himself died from injuries inflicted by the police.
Recall
In late August, a shooting occurred in the United States at a church at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a result of this event, two children died, and 17 people received injuries of varying severity.
