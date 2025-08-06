Shooting at Fort Stewart military base in the USA: five soldiers wounded

In the USA, at Fort Stewart (Georgia), five soldiers were wounded, which led to the blocking of the army base before the shooter was arrested. This was reported by Fox News, informs UNN.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The wounded received medical assistance on site and were then transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. The suspected shooter, US Army Sergeant Quarnelius Radford, is in custody.

Although the army stated that Radford had no prior disciplinary or behavioral problems, court records show that he was arrested in Liberty County on May 18 and charged with driving under the influence. - the publication writes.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the US Army was formed in 2016, when more than 200 vehicles were added to an infantry unit of approximately 4,200 soldiers. Also known as the "Spartan Brigade," the army called the unit its "most modern ground combat force."

Fort Stewart is the largest army base east of the Mississippi River. It is home to thousands of soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, and their family members.

