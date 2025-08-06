$41.680.11
750mm
Shooting at Fort Stewart military base in the USA: five soldiers wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Five service members were wounded at Fort Stewart base in Georgia. The suspect, Sergeant Quarneilious Radford, has been apprehended.

Shooting at Fort Stewart military base in the USA: five soldiers wounded

In the USA, at Fort Stewart (Georgia), five soldiers were wounded, which led to the blocking of the army base before the shooter was arrested. This was reported by Fox News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The wounded received medical assistance on site and were then transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. The suspected shooter, US Army Sergeant Quarnelius Radford, is in custody.

Although the army stated that Radford had no prior disciplinary or behavioral problems, court records show that he was arrested in Liberty County on May 18 and charged with driving under the influence.

- the publication writes.

For reference

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the US Army was formed in 2016, when more than 200 vehicles were added to an infantry unit of approximately 4,200 soldiers. Also known as the "Spartan Brigade," the army called the unit its "most modern ground combat force."

Fort Stewart is the largest army base east of the Mississippi River. It is home to thousands of soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, and their family members.

Recall

On July 31, 2025, the US Department of Defense announced the conclusion of large-scale contracts worth tens of billions of dollars. The agreements cover aviation, navy, army, scientific developments, and international cooperation, including arms supplies to allies.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
United States