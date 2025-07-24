US Army named the true cost of Trump's birthday parade

The controversial United States Army parade in Washington in June, which coincided with American President Donald Trump's birthday, cost the country's armed forces $30 million. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

"I can confirm that the total cost of the festival and army parade is approximately $30 million," said an army spokesman.

In addition to cost overruns, some worried that the event would damage Washington's infrastructure, although an army spokesman said in late June that the procession of military equipment had damaged only one curb, which the army planned to repair.

The parade featured columns of marching troops, fireworks, and retro and modern military equipment, such as tanks, driving through Washington.

A June poll showed that 60% of respondents believed the event was not a good use of public funds. The parade took place on the same day as the "No Kings" protests against the administration, which were estimated to have gathered between 4 and 5 million people.

The Trump administration claimed that 250,000 people participated in the parade, although external estimates put the number of attendees in Washington at less than 200,000.

Addition

A large-scale military parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Donald Trump's birthday. The parade became the largest in US history, including equipment and patriotic songs.

Massive protests "No Kings" against Trump's policies and militarization coincided with the 250th anniversary of the army and the US President's birthday.