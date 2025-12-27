Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since March 2025, Ukrainians have generated over half a million permits for registered weapons through Diia. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Over 550,000 permits for registered weapons have already been generated by Ukrainians through "Diia". The service has been available since March of this year. - the post says.

It is noted that its launch was another step in expanding opportunities for gun owners and a logical development of the system, which operates on the basis of the Unified Register of Weapons.

The agency reminded that the digital solutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs began to be implemented back in June 2023. It was then that the "Single Window for Citizens" began to operate, which also demonstrates tangible results:

Almost 190,000 extracts on the availability of permits have been generated.

Over 12,000 applications for permits have been submitted.

Almost 2,500 insurance contracts for gun owners have been issued.

During a year of weapon declaration, 13,600 Ukrainians declared over 15,000 firearms and 8 million rounds of ammunition. 398 units of weapons, including 171 automatic, and over 68,000 rounds of ammunition were surrendered.

