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Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4314 views

For the stable functioning of the body, proteins should make up to 30% of the diet, fats up to 35%, and carbohydrates up to 55%. It is important to consume fiber for satiety and health.

Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber

Reducing the calorie content of your diet does not mean strict restrictions or giving up your favorite foods. The main thing is to properly distribute proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber so that the body receives everything necessary for stable functioning, and you get energy, good health, and the desired result without harming your health. UNN will tell you more about how to calculate your ideal balance in your diet and why it is necessary.

Proteins - the basis of muscles and recovery

Proteins serve as a key building material for the body. They are responsible for maintaining muscle mass, tissue repair, and the normal functioning of the immune system. Proteins are especially important during a calorie deficit: if there are not enough of them, the body begins to use muscles as an energy source.

The optimal protein intake is approximately 1.5-2.5 g per kilogram of body weight, depending on the level of physical activity. The more training and load, the higher the need.

The main sources of protein include meat (chicken, turkey, beef, pork), fish and seafood, eggs, dairy products (cottage cheese, yogurt, hard cheese), as well as plant-based options - these can be legumes, tofu, or soy products. It is also important to combine different sources to get a complete set of amino acids.

Fats - hormones, brain, and stable energy

Fats are often underestimated, but they are the ones that ensure the normal functioning of the hormonal system, support brain activity, and help absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. In addition, fats provide a long-lasting feeling of satiety, which is especially important for weight control.

The balance of fats in the diet should be approximately 20-35% of the total calorie content. At the same time, the emphasis should be on "healthy" fats.

These include vegetable oils (olive, flaxseed), nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia, flax), as well as fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, or herring. These products contain omega-3 fatty acids and have a positive effect on the cardiovascular system and reduce inflammatory processes.

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Carbohydrates - the main source of energy

Carbohydrates are also very necessary for a healthy body, because they are the "fuel" for it. They are essential for brain function, the nervous system, and physical activity. They are especially important for those who train or lead an active lifestyle.

Optimally, carbohydrates should make up 40-55% of the diet. However, there is a key rule - you should choose complex carbohydrates, which are slowly absorbed and provide a stable energy level without sharp jumps in blood sugar.

Useful sources of carbohydrates include vegetables, greens, fruits, whole grain products (oatmeal, buckwheat, quinoa, brown rice), as well as legumes and potatoes. At the same time, it is worth limiting simple carbohydrates - unfortunately, this category includes products that we love so much, and in particular, sugar, sweets, white bread, and sugary drinks, because they provide quick but short-term energy and can provoke overeating.

Fiber: about satiety, digestion, and balance

Fiber is often overlooked, although it plays an important role in the health of the digestive system. It is not fully digested, but it helps regulate bowel function, supports microflora, and promotes a longer feeling of satiety.

The recommended daily intake is about 25-35 g of fiber. It is found in vegetables, fruits, berries, legumes, whole grain products, nuts, and seeds.

In addition, fiber helps control blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of sharp "energy swings," which is important for both weight loss and overall well-being.

What should be the balance of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

The ideal balance depends on your goals, activity level, and lifestyle, but basically, you can focus on the following model: proteins - 20-30% of the diet, fats - 20-35%, carbohydrates - 40-55%. Fiber should be present daily in sufficient quantities.

The main thing is not to go to extremes, because excluding any group of nutrients can lead to a decrease in energy, deterioration of well-being, and even health problems. A balanced diet is actually not about strict restrictions, but about a competent combination of products that works for you, not against you.

As a result, this approach allows not only to effectively control weight, but also to maintain a high level of energy, good mood, and stable body function in the long term.

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Alla Kiosak

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