Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes

Warm pancakes are always an ideal option for a light dinner or breakfast for the whole family. Their very name comes from the Latin word "oleum" - "oil", because traditionally these are fluffy cakes made from liquid dough, fried in a pan until golden brown. UNN has collected for you a selection of simple and very different recipes for this dish. All of them are easy to prepare, turn out successfully every time and give that same warm home comfort. Choose a recipe to your liking and enjoy pancakes straight from the pan.

Fluffy pancakes

Ingredients:

Kefir – 300 ml;

Baking soda – 0.5-1 tsp;

Sugar – 1.5 tbsp;

Salt – a pinch;

Flour – 1.5 cups;

Oil for frying.

Preparation:

1. In a bowl, mix kefir with baking soda and stir until a light foam appears.

2. Add sugar and salt, mix gently.

3. Sift the flour and gradually add it to the mixture, kneading a thick, homogeneous dough without lumps.

4. Heat a frying pan and add a little oil.

5. Spoon the dough and fry the pancakes over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

6. Place the finished pancakes on paper towels to remove excess fat.

Tip:

For the pancakes to be as fluffy as possible, the dough should be thick and the pan well heated.

Chocolate pancakes with milk

Ingredients:

Flour – 1 cup;

Cocoa – 2 tbsp;

Eggs – 2 pcs;

Chocolate – 50 g;

Milk – 200 ml;

Orange zest – to taste;

Oil – for frying.

Preparation:

1. Sift the flour and mix it with cocoa.

2. Melt the chocolate in warm milk.

3. Add the eggs to the flour, pour in the milk-chocolate mixture and add the orange zest.

4. Mix until a thick consistency – the dough should resemble sour cream.

5. Fry the pancakes over medium heat until browned on both sides.

Kefir pancakes with apple

Ingredients:

Kefir 2.5% – 200 ml;

Egg – 1 pc;

Sugar – 2 tbsp;

Salt – a pinch;

Baking soda – 1 tsp. without a slide;

Wheat flour – 180 g;

Apple (large) – 1 pc;

Ground cinnamon – 0.5 tsp. (optional);

Vegetable oil – for frying;

Powdered sugar or sour cream – for serving.

Preparation:

1. Beat the egg with sugar and salt.

2. Add warm kefir and mix.

3. Gradually add the sifted flour and knead the dough to the consistency of thick sour cream.

4. Add baking soda, mix and leave the dough for 5-10 minutes.

5. Grate the apple on a coarse grater, lightly squeeze out the juice.

6. Add the apple and, if desired, cinnamon to the dough, mix.

7. Fry the pancakes over medium heat on both sides until golden brown.

8. Place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

9. Serve with sour cream or sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Cherry pancakes

Ingredients:

Egg – 1 pc;

Kefir – 2 tbsp;

Cherry filling or jam – 2 tbsp;

Flour – 3 tbsp;

Baking powder – 1/4 tsp;

Cinnamon or vanilla – 1/2 tsp;

Sugar – 1 tsp. (to taste);

Salt – a pinch;

Oil – for the pan.

Preparation:

1. Mix the egg, kefir and cherry filling or jam.

2. Add salt, cinnamon or vanilla and sugar, mix.

3. Add flour and baking powder, knead the dough to the consistency of thick sour cream.

4. Cover the bowl with a plate and leave the dough for 5 minutes.

5. Grease a heated pan with oil. Spoon 2-3 tbsp of dough and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side.

6. Serve with cocoa, sour cream or your favorite sauce. Bon appétit!

Pancakes with zucchini and broccoli

Ingredients:

Zucchini – 1 pc;

Broccoli – 200 g;

Eggs – 2 pcs;

Flour – 5 tbsp;

Salt – to taste;

Oil (olive or sunflower) – 30 ml.

Preparation:

1. Grate the zucchini on a fine grater and squeeze out excess liquid well.

2. Chop the broccoli in a blender and mix with the zucchini.

3. Add eggs, salt and flour, mix until homogeneous.

4. Heat oil in a frying pan. Spoon the dough, forming pancakes.

5. Fry on both sides for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.

