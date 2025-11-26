Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
10:00 AM • 3300 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10495 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 21478 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 19299 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14182 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 25545 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15500 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 14026 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24005 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40744 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.9m/s
81%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23061 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 3412 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 22314 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 6772 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10294 views
Publications
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 186 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 21478 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 25545 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 46498 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55210 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24370 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59068 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 76785 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77237 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84076 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Five proven pancake recipes are presented: fluffy, chocolate with milk, with kefir and apple, cherry, and with zucchini and broccoli. These dishes are suitable for light breakfasts or dinners, and each recipe is accompanied by detailed instructions and tips.

Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes

Warm pancakes are always an ideal option for a light dinner or breakfast for the whole family. Their very name comes from the Latin word "oleum" - "oil", because traditionally these are fluffy cakes made from liquid dough, fried in a pan until golden brown. UNN has collected for you a selection of simple and very different recipes for this dish. All of them are easy to prepare, turn out successfully every time and give that same warm home comfort. Choose a recipe to your liking and enjoy pancakes straight from the pan.

Fluffy pancakes

Ingredients:

  • Kefir – 300 ml;
    • Baking soda – 0.5-1 tsp;
      • Sugar – 1.5 tbsp;
        • Salt – a pinch;
          • Flour – 1.5 cups;
            • Oil for frying.

              Preparation:

              1. In a bowl, mix kefir with baking soda and stir until a light foam appears.

              2. Add sugar and salt, mix gently.

              3. Sift the flour and gradually add it to the mixture, kneading a thick, homogeneous dough without lumps.

              4. Heat a frying pan and add a little oil.

              5. Spoon the dough and fry the pancakes over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

              6. Place the finished pancakes on paper towels to remove excess fat.

              Tip:

              For the pancakes to be as fluffy as possible, the dough should be thick and the pan well heated.

              Chocolate pancakes with milk

              Ingredients:

              • Flour – 1 cup;
                • Cocoa – 2 tbsp;
                  • Eggs – 2 pcs;
                    • Chocolate – 50 g;
                      • Milk – 200 ml;
                        • Orange zest – to taste;
                          • Oil – for frying.

                            Preparation:

                            1. Sift the flour and mix it with cocoa.

                            2. Melt the chocolate in warm milk.

                            3. Add the eggs to the flour, pour in the milk-chocolate mixture and add the orange zest.

                            4. Mix until a thick consistency – the dough should resemble sour cream.

                            5. Fry the pancakes over medium heat until browned on both sides.

                            Kefir pancakes with apple

                            Ingredients:

                            • Kefir 2.5% – 200 ml;
                              • Egg – 1 pc;
                                • Sugar – 2 tbsp;
                                  • Salt – a pinch;
                                    • Baking soda – 1 tsp. without a slide;
                                      • Wheat flour – 180 g;
                                        • Apple (large) – 1 pc;
                                          • Ground cinnamon – 0.5 tsp. (optional);
                                            • Vegetable oil – for frying;
                                              • Powdered sugar or sour cream – for serving.

                                                Preparation:

                                                1. Beat the egg with sugar and salt.

                                                2. Add warm kefir and mix.

                                                3. Gradually add the sifted flour and knead the dough to the consistency of thick sour cream.

                                                4. Add baking soda, mix and leave the dough for 5-10 minutes.

                                                5. Grate the apple on a coarse grater, lightly squeeze out the juice.

                                                6. Add the apple and, if desired, cinnamon to the dough, mix.

                                                7. Fry the pancakes over medium heat on both sides until golden brown.

                                                8. Place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

                                                9. Serve with sour cream or sprinkle with powdered sugar.

                                                Cherry pancakes

                                                Ingredients:

                                                • Egg – 1 pc;
                                                  • Kefir – 2 tbsp;
                                                    • Cherry filling or jam – 2 tbsp;
                                                      • Flour – 3 tbsp;
                                                        • Baking powder – 1/4 tsp;
                                                          • Cinnamon or vanilla – 1/2 tsp;
                                                            • Sugar – 1 tsp. (to taste);
                                                              • Salt – a pinch;
                                                                • Oil – for the pan.

                                                                  Preparation:

                                                                  1. Mix the egg, kefir and cherry filling or jam.

                                                                  2. Add salt, cinnamon or vanilla and sugar, mix.

                                                                  3. Add flour and baking powder, knead the dough to the consistency of thick sour cream.

                                                                  4. Cover the bowl with a plate and leave the dough for 5 minutes.

                                                                  5. Grease a heated pan with oil. Spoon 2-3 tbsp of dough and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side.

                                                                  6. Serve with cocoa, sour cream or your favorite sauce. Bon appétit! 

                                                                  Pancakes with zucchini and broccoli

                                                                  Ingredients:

                                                                  • Zucchini – 1 pc;
                                                                    • Broccoli – 200 g;
                                                                      • Eggs – 2 pcs;
                                                                        • Flour – 5 tbsp;
                                                                          • Salt – to taste;
                                                                            • Oil (olive or sunflower) – 30 ml.

                                                                              Preparation:

                                                                              1. Grate the zucchini on a fine grater and squeeze out excess liquid well.

                                                                              2. Chop the broccoli in a blender and mix with the zucchini.

                                                                              3. Add eggs, salt and flour, mix until homogeneous.

                                                                              4. Heat oil in a frying pan. Spoon the dough, forming pancakes.

                                                                              5. Fry on both sides for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.

                                                                              "Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 105280 views

                                                                              Alla Kiosak

                                                                              Life hackPublicationsCulinary