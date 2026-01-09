US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph

Ukraine and the United States plan to sign an agreement worth $800 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The details are expected to be finalized in Davos between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine and the United States plan to sign a "prosperity" agreement for the country's recovery at the meeting of world leaders in Davos - the publication writes.

It is noted that Zelenskyy and Trump plan to finalize the details of the agreement in Davos. The publication adds that the Ukrainian president had hoped to visit the White House next week to finalize both the economic prosperity plan and a post-war security guarantee agreement, but European partners from the "coalition of the willing" advised against going, and instead suggested the World Economic Forum as a more suitable alternative for meeting with Mr. Trump.

According to officials, the plan was to use the meeting to finalize the economic agreement – a key section of a revised US-backed proposal to end the nearly four-year war with Russia.

According to Ukrainian officials, the prosperity plan aims to attract about $800 billion over a decade to rebuild Ukraine and promote economic development.

Zelenskyy stated at a briefing that the agreement would ensure "economic recovery, job creation, and the return of life to Ukraine."

This is believed to pave the way for a series of loans, grants, and investment opportunities from private companies to provide funds.

Kyiv hopes that by offering Washington its share in post-war reconstruction, especially in projects that Trump might agree to, the US president will be more inclined to offer reliable security guarantees.

Recall

Ukraine granted the right to extract lithium in the Kirovohrad region to billionaire and friend of US President Donald Trump, Ronald Lauder.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated discussions on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This proposal is part of a large-scale package of economic recovery measures