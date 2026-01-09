Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads

As of 4 p.m. on January 9, traffic restrictions on most roads in the western regions of Ukraine have been lifted. At the same time, restrictions continue to apply on one section in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Where traffic has been restored

According to him, traffic has been restored:

in the Rivne region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), on the section from 259 to 434 km, within the Rivne region; H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, on the section from 130 to 156 km, within the Rivne region;

in the Volyn region: H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, on the section from 94 to 130 km;

in the Zhytomyr region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section from 152 to 258 km, in the direction of the Rivne region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section from 68 to 258 km, in the direction of the Rivne region;

in the Lviv region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), from 432 to 487 km in the direction of the Rivne region

Where restrictions remain

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, traffic restrictions continue to apply on the R-24 Tatariv – Kosiv – Kolomyia – Borshchiv – Kamianets-Podilskyi highway on the section from 134 to 170 km.

Recall

Snow and ice in Ukraine complicated traffic on the roads. Due to difficult weather conditions in Ukraine, 899 road accidents occurred in the past day, 153 of which involved injuries. Traffic restrictions in the morning were in effect in the Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.