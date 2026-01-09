$42.990.27
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 982 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 4616 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8738 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 6000 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 9716 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 5826 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11829 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12823 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13938 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be needed
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - Politico
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 76195 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

As of 4 p.m. on January 9, traffic restrictions have been lifted on most roads in the western regions of Ukraine. Restrictions continue to apply on one section in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads

As of 4 p.m. on January 9, traffic restrictions on most roads in the western regions of Ukraine have been lifted. At the same time, restrictions continue to apply on one section in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Where traffic has been restored

According to him, traffic has been restored:

  • in the Rivne region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), on the section from 259 to 434 km, within the Rivne region; H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, on the section from 130 to 156 km, within the Rivne region;
    • in the Volyn region: H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, on the section from 94 to 130 km;
      • in the Zhytomyr region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section from 152 to 258 km, in the direction of the Rivne region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section from 68 to 258 km, in the direction of the Rivne region;
        • in the Lviv region: M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), from 432 to 487 km in the direction of the Rivne region

          Where restrictions remain

          In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, traffic restrictions continue to apply on the R-24 Tatariv – Kosiv – Kolomyia – Borshchiv – Kamianets-Podilskyi highway on the section from 134 to 170 km.

          Recall

          Snow and ice in Ukraine complicated traffic on the roads. Due to difficult weather conditions in Ukraine, 899 road accidents occurred in the past day, 153 of which involved injuries. Traffic restrictions in the morning were in effect in the Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

          Alla Kiosak

          SocietyWeather and environment
          Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
          Frosts in Ukraine
          Road traffic accident
          Snow in Ukraine
          National Police of Ukraine
          Lviv Oblast
          Rivne Oblast
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Zhytomyr Oblast
          Volyn Oblast
          Kosiv
          Kolomyia
          Ustyluh
          Budapest
          Ukraine
          Kamianets-Podilskyi
          Uzhhorod
          Mukachevo
          Lutsk
          Lviv
          Rivne
          Kyiv