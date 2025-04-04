$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12471 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21852 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60790 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119055 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386116 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306752 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213098 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254942 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126281 views

02:15 PM • 126281 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207207 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386116 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251646 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251646 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306752 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 580 views

07:44 PM • 580 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11978 views

05:58 PM • 11978 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41123 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41123 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69281 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69281 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55213 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55213 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kolomyia

A worker beat a ward in a Kolomyia boarding school: Ombudsman responds

In Kolomyia, an employee of a psychoneurological boarding school beat a ward. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the opening of criminal proceedings and an internal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • September 19, 01:41 PM • 14819 views

Correctional colony official in Prykarpattia region tortured and humiliated convicts - SBI

An employee of the Kolomyia Correctional Colony systematically used force, torture and humiliation against prisoners in order to obtain information about drug trafficking in the colony.

Society • June 27, 11:35 AM • 14384 views

In Odesa, children set fire to reeds: almost one and a half hectares burned

Rescuers extinguished a 1. 5-hectare dry reed fire in Odesa region, which was probably caused by children setting fire to the reeds.

Society • February 13, 09:18 AM • 35783 views

It took over three hours to extinguish: a large-scale fire of 1000 square meters was extinguished in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region extinguished a 1,000-square-meter fire at a private enterprise warehouse in Kolomyia that lasted more than three hours.

Crimes and emergencies • February 9, 01:35 PM • 24039 views

NACP calls on officials to avoid public use of foul language

The NACP calls on civil servants to refrain from using profanity in public speeches and social media to maintain high standards of professional behavior.

Society • January 31, 04:38 PM • 34505 views

Every life is important: SES shows how rescuers saved two cats

Ukrainian rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued two cats in a dangerous situation.

Society • January 30, 06:05 PM • 31437 views

Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor of the Rivne Drama Theater, died at the front

Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor at the Rivne Drama Theater, was killed in action near Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on January 22. He had been working in Kolomyia and Rivne theaters since 2011.

War • January 28, 09:46 PM • 31490 views