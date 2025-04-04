In Kolomyia, an employee of a psychoneurological boarding school beat a ward. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the opening of
criminal proceedings and an internal investigation.
An employee of the Kolomyia Correctional Colony systematically used force, torture and humiliation against prisoners in order to
obtain information about drug trafficking in the colony.
Rescuers extinguished a 1. 5-hectare dry reed fire in Odesa region, which was probably caused by children setting fire to the
reeds.
Rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region extinguished a 1,000-square-meter fire at a private enterprise warehouse in Kolomyia that
lasted more than three hours.
The NACP calls on civil servants to refrain from using profanity in public speeches and social media to maintain high standards of
professional behavior.
Ukrainian rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued two cats in a dangerous situation.
Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor at the Rivne Drama Theater, was killed in action near Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on January 22. He had been working in Kolomyia and Rivne theaters since 2011.