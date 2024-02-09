It took over three hours to extinguish: a large-scale fire of 1000 square meters was extinguished in Ivano-Frankivsk region

ukenru
Rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region extinguished a 1,000-square-meter fire at a private enterprise warehouse in Kolomyia that lasted more than three hours.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in the city of Kolomyia, where a warehouse of a private enterprise caught fire. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details 

The fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise in Kolomyia. The area of the fire was 1,000 square meters

- the rescuers said. 

The firefighting took more than three hours. The agency explained that the difficulty of the work was that the nearest fire hydrant was 400 meters away.

Therefore, water was supplied to extinguish the fire by bringing in water. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries or casualties in  as a result of the incident.

Recall

A fire broke out in a kindergarten in Kyiv region this morning . Twenty-one children were evacuated. Rescuers have extinguished the fire, and experts are investigating the cause of the incident. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kolomyiaKolomyia
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
kyivKyiv

