Zelenskyy: Recognition of Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories by Russia is a "red line," we will not go for it
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that the recognition of the occupied territories by Russia is unacceptable. Any negotiations with the Russian Federation are fragile, but Ukraine strives for a just peace.
For Ukraine, the "red line" is the recognition of Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories by Russia, "we will not go for that." This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Helsinki on Wednesday, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
When asked by journalists what Ukraine would do if the US agreed to Putin's demands for a peace agreement to cede the occupied territories to the Russian Federation, Zelenskyy replied that any negotiations with Russia are an extremely fragile process.
"Any negotiations are a very fragile ability to end the war. Especially when it comes to the "Russians", who demonstrate unwillingness to end the war. As for the territories, it will probably be one of the most sensitive and difficult issues in future negotiations," Zelenskyy said.
The first step is still an unconditional ceasefire, even if you have to go through some ways to it, such as silence in the sky, at sea, but it will still come to silence along the entire front. These are the right steps if we really want to end the war with a just peace. And then we will move on to other issues, among which, I am sure, the territorial issue will be raised. For us, the red line is the recognition of Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories by Russia. We will not go for that
Addition
At the talks in Jeddah on March 11, Ukraine supported the US proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. As one of the first steps towards peace, it proposed the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the return of deported children, as announced by a participant in the negotiations, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. At the same time, according to him, the issue of monitoring the ceasefire regime requires clear mechanisms and professional developments.
Ukrainian "red lines" were emphasized separately. Ukraine does not discuss neutral status and reduction of the number of its Armed Forces. We will never recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian, the head of the Presidential Office noted.
After the talks in Jeddah, American-Russian consultations took place, and on March 18 - talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Before the talks, Trump said that the discussion with Putin would concern "land"; "power plants" and "division of certain assets".
Putin, during a telephone conversation with Trump, agreed to limit Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy assets, but refused to agree to a broader 30-day ceasefire, as the United States sought, and also demanded that the United States and other countries stop transferring weapons and intelligence. They spoke for over 90 minutes.