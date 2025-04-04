The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.
The President of Ukraine stated that the recognition of the occupied territories by Russia is unacceptable. Any negotiations with the Russian Federation are fragile, but Ukraine strives for a just peace.
The Helsinki District Court sentenced Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) to life imprisonment for four war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014. This is the first case of war crimes in Ukraine being considered in Finland.
The Finnish authorities have moved the Russian tanker Eagle S for a detailed investigation into the damage to the submarine cable. The vessel is suspected of damaging the Estlink-2 electric cable and four telecommunications cables.
A Lithuanian Beechcraft plane was detained at Helsinki airport on suspicion of circumventing sanctions. The plane was planning an unusual route to Pskov via Helsinki instead of a direct flight from Latvia.
The C-Lion1 telecommunication cable between Helsinki and Rostock stopped working on Monday morning. Repair work has begun, and restoration may take 5 to 15 days.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland had a phone conversation on defense cooperation and international efforts for peace. They discussed the situation on the frontline and the threats posed by North Korea's involvement in the war.
The government has approved changes to test 5G in three cities of Ukraine within 2 years. They will test the compatibility of the technology with military equipment, and the full launch is planned for 2030.
Finland has begun confiscating Russian state assets, including a science and culture center and several real estate properties. The seizure of the property is related to Naftogaz's claim for compensation for losses in Crimea worth more than $5 billion.
The Helsinki District Court has seized Russian assets in Finland worth tens of millions of dollars. This is the first successful seizure of Russian assets in a lawsuit over the expropriation of property in Crimea.
Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.
Ukraine's government is interested in Helsinki's experience with environmentally friendly heating systems. Finland is one of the largest donors of energy equipment to Ukraine in Europe and has provided military assistance worth €2.3 billion.
The conference in Helsinki discussed the environmental consequences of the war in Ukraine. Yermak called for united efforts to overcome environmental challenges and develop mechanisms of responsibility for the damage caused.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Helsinki. They discussed military assistance, in particular air defense systems, and thanked for the support of Ukraine.
Estonia and Finland are developing plans to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships in case of a threat. This is technically feasible, but would require consideration of economic interests and infrastructure changes.
The Finnish parliament will vote on a law allowing border guards to return migrants crossing the border from russia amid an influx of more than 1,300 asylum seekers.
Finland has allocated 500,000 euros to Ukraine under the OECD Economic Development Program to support reforms, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and business structures.
Ukraine has successfully tested 5G technology for the first time, making a 5G call between Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Helsinki despite the ongoing war.
Finland is in contact with NATO and the EU about growing GPS interference from Russia, which has increased during Russia's war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.
Over the weekend, Baltic ministers warned of the risk of an air disaster due to GPS jamming blamed on Russia, after two Finnish flights were forced to turn around midway due to interference with navigation signals.
A 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, killing one student and wounding two others.
A 12-year-old student opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, wounding three other students and was detained by police.
Finnish authorities are considering expropriating the Helsinki Hall arena from Russian businessmen Rotenberg and Timchenko.
