We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12256 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21431 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60480 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206642 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118777 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385537 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213061 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243862 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125811 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206651 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385544 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251405 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306409 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 392 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11884 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40756 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68940 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54883 views
News by theme

Ukraine and Finland will create a coalition of shelters - Zelenskyy

The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.

Society • March 19, 09:39 PM • 21818 views

Zelenskyy: Recognition of Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories by Russia is a "red line," we will not go for it

The President of Ukraine stated that the recognition of the occupied territories by Russia is unacceptable. Any negotiations with the Russian Federation are fragile, but Ukraine strives for a just peace.

War • March 19, 10:24 AM • 150650 views

Life sentence for Russian militant Petrovsky: Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence

Russian militant Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence.

War • March 14, 10:09 AM • 16255 views

In Finland, Petrovsky, a militant from the "Rusich" group, was sentenced to life imprisonment for war crimes

The Helsinki District Court sentenced Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) to life imprisonment for four war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014. This is the first case of war crimes in Ukraine being considered in Finland.

War • March 14, 08:24 AM • 137566 views

Suspected Estlink-2 cable damage, Eagle S tanker moved for detailed investigation

The Finnish authorities have moved the Russian tanker Eagle S for a detailed investigation into the damage to the submarine cable. The vessel is suspected of damaging the Estlink-2 electric cable and four telecommunications cables.

News of the World • December 29, 12:04 PM • 25828 views

Finland detains a plane flying to Russia on suspicion of sanctions circumvention

A Lithuanian Beechcraft plane was detained at Helsinki airport on suspicion of circumventing sanctions. The plane was planning an unusual route to Pskov via Helsinki instead of a direct flight from Latvia.

News of the World • December 19, 08:51 AM • 13670 views

Submarine cable between Finland and Germany damaged: what is known

The C-Lion1 telecommunication cable between Helsinki and Rostock stopped working on Monday morning. Repair work has begun, and restoration may take 5 to 15 days.

News of the World • November 18, 12:19 PM • 15657 views

Strengthening air defense, the situation on the battlefield, and the DPRK's involvement in the war: Zelenskyy had a conversation with the President of Finland

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland had a phone conversation on defense cooperation and international efforts for peace. They discussed the situation on the frontline and the threats posed by North Korea's involvement in the war.

War • November 8, 06:10 PM • 21762 views

Fedorov: 5G compatibility with military equipment to be tested in three cities

The government has approved changes to test 5G in three cities of Ukraine within 2 years. They will test the compatibility of the technology with military equipment, and the full launch is planned for 2030.

Politics • November 1, 04:09 PM • 19921 views

Finland seized more than 40 objects belonging to Russia

More than 40 properties and shares belonging to the Russian state were seized in Finland. The seized property includes a science and culture center in Helsinki, a beachfront plot and apartments in various cities.

News of the World • October 29, 09:53 PM • 21143 views

Confiscation of Russian property has begun in various parts of Finland

Finland has begun confiscating Russian state assets, including a science and culture center and several real estate properties. The seizure of the property is related to Naftogaz's claim for compensation for losses in Crimea worth more than $5 billion.

Politics • October 29, 09:32 AM • 13639 views

For the first time abroad: a court in Finland seized Russian assets in the case of Naftogaz's property in Crimea

The Helsinki District Court has seized Russian assets in Finland worth tens of millions of dollars. This is the first successful seizure of Russian assets in a lawsuit over the expropriation of property in Crimea.

War • October 28, 09:59 AM • 24613 views

Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world: environmental challenges discussed at a conference in Helsinki

Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.

War • October 21, 06:42 AM • 15838 views

The government is interested in Helsinki's experience with ecological heating systems: Shmyhal on strengthening cooperation with Finland

Ukraine's government is interested in Helsinki's experience with environmentally friendly heating systems. Finland is one of the largest donors of energy equipment to Ukraine in Europe and has provided military assistance worth €2.3 billion.

Politics • October 20, 07:55 AM • 37257 views

Yermak: Ukraine has become one of the most mined countries in the world

The conference in Helsinki discussed the environmental consequences of the war in Ukraine. Yermak called for united efforts to overcome environmental challenges and develop mechanisms of responsibility for the damage caused.

Society • October 19, 08:30 PM • 56373 views

Finland has already transferred military aid worth 2.3 billion euros - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Helsinki. They discussed military assistance, in particular air defense systems, and thanked for the support of Ukraine.

War • October 18, 07:18 PM • 34245 views

Estonia and Finland plan to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships

Estonia and Finland are developing plans to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships in case of a threat. This is technically feasible, but would require consideration of economic interests and infrastructure changes.

News of the World • September 23, 07:49 PM • 34021 views

Finland will vote on a law allowing the return of migrants crossing the border with russia

The Finnish parliament will vote on a law allowing border guards to return migrants crossing the border from russia amid an influx of more than 1,300 asylum seekers.

Politics • July 12, 03:43 AM • 98377 views

Finland announced the allocation of €500 thousand to Ukraine under the economic development program

Finland has allocated 500,000 euros to Ukraine under the OECD Economic Development Program to support reforms, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and business structures.

Economy • June 27, 02:04 AM • 29639 views

Ukraine successfully tests 5G for the first time

Ukraine has successfully tested 5G technology for the first time, making a 5G call between Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Helsinki despite the ongoing war.

Economy • May 27, 12:07 PM • 20615 views

May 18: International Museum Day, Reservist Day and Science Day in Ukraine

Today, on May 18, all art lovers can join the events dedicated to the International Museum Day. The oldest museum in the world is the Capitoline Museum in Rome, which was established in 1471.

UNN Lite • May 18, 03:03 AM • 116448 views

Finland in contact with NATO, EU over GPS interference from Russia - Foreign Minister

Finland is in contact with NATO and the EU about growing GPS interference from Russia, which has increased during Russia's war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

News of the World • May 3, 02:08 PM • 25154 views

Baltic states warn of disaster risk due to Russian GPS jamming

Over the weekend, Baltic ministers warned of the risk of an air disaster due to GPS jamming blamed on Russia, after two Finnish flights were forced to turn around midway due to interference with navigation signals.

News of the World • April 29, 08:53 AM • 32397 views

School shooting in Finland: one teenager killed

A 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, killing one student and wounding two others.

News of the World • April 2, 10:36 AM • 25860 views

A shooting took place at a school in Finland: 12-year-old student wounds three peers

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, wounding three other students and was detained by police.

News of the World • April 2, 09:36 AM • 25402 views

Finland to consider seizure of Helsinki Hall from Russian businessmen

Finnish authorities are considering expropriating the Helsinki Hall arena from Russian businessmen Rotenberg and Timchenko.

Economy • March 28, 02:09 AM • 37572 views

Pistorius calls to stop discussions on sending Western troops to Ukraine

The German Defense Minister called for an end to the debate on the deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine, as he believes "no one wants this.

War • March 8, 01:53 PM • 23983 views