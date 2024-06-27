Finland announced the allocation of €500 thousand to Ukraine under the economic development program
Finland has allocated 500,000 euros to Ukraine under the OECD Economic Development Program to support reforms, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and business structures.
The Finnish Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian authorities have signed an agreement to support the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) program, under which Helsinki will allocate 500 thousand euros to Kiev. This is stated on the website of the diplomatic Department, reports UNN.
"The member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) agreed to launch a program for Ukraine at their ministerial meeting in 2023. Finland's share in this amount is €500 thousand," the Finnish foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
The article notes that the OECD program includes policy assessment and capacity building for reform in Ukraine. The funds will be used to develop the rule of law and administrative structures, anti-corruption activities, and strengthen business structures. The total budget of the program is €16.5 million.
In total, the OECD includes 38 countries, including the European Union, the United States, Canada, Turkey, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Chile, Colombia and Costa Rica. Ukraine applied to join the organization in 2022.
