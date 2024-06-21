Norway, Finland and Sweden to create military transport corridor

Norway, Finland and Sweden have agreed to create a military transport corridor that will pass through the northern territories of the three countries. The decision was announced by Norwegian prime minister Jonas Garr after meetings with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and Finnish President Alexander Stubb .

Details

According to Stere, the new corridor will allow the rapid transfer of military personnel and equipment from Norwegian ports through Sweden and Finland. The defense ministers of the three countries were instructed to work on the creation of the corridor in cooperation with civilian actors. The length of the corridor and other details are not given.

Regional defense plans for this territory are currently being developed. We are taking the steps necessary to make these plans work in practice said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild gram, whose words are quoted on the website of the Norwegian government.

Ex-Wagnerian arrested in Norway for beating girlfriend and attacking bartender