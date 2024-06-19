Ex-Wagnerian arrested in Norway for beating girlfriend and attacking bartender

Former Wagnerian Andrey Medvedev, who fled to Norway last year, was sentenced to 120 days in prison. According to The Barentz Observer, the court found him guilty of beating his girlfriend and attacking a bartender, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on June 14, the District Court of Westfold sentenced Medvedev to 120 days in prison for two crimes committed in Larvik and Staverna.

A Russian man beat his girlfriend, Milla Foldvik, because he was jealous of her taxi driver, and attacked a bartender who refused to sell him an extra drink.

Medvedev himself told the police that he had only thrown a few coins at the bartender, and that his girlfriend had beaten herself. However, the court handed down a sentence of imprisonment based on the words of witnesses.

In February, the Norwegian authorities refused to grant political asylum to the former Vanguard officer, but allowed him to stay in the country. According to the Norwegian authorities, Medvedev is in danger in Russia.

