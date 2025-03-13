Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement confirmed by co-star - report
Kyiv • UNN
Actor Jacob Batalon confirmed the engagement of Tom Holland and Zendaya. The couple plans a traditional family and to raise children on their own, without nannies.
The engagement of actor Tom Holland and actress Zendaya was confirmed by his co-star in "Spider-Man" "a few weeks after it became known that the couple is going to get married," reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.
Details
The actress first showed off her diamond engagement ring when she was at the Golden Globes ceremony in January, and sources told TMZ that Tom "asked the question" sometime between Christmas and New Year's.
Actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned in the Spider-Man films, confirmed the news of their engagement in an interview with Metro.
Speaking to interviewer Zak Haniff while promoting his new film Novocaine, Jacob compared Tom's proposal to his own after getting engaged to his girlfriend Veronica Ligow earlier this month.
Asked if he and Tom were planning to get engaged at the same time, Jacob laughed and said, "No, definitely not planning, we didn't know about each other's plans".
"But I will say that I thought about it first, so no, no, we didn't know about each other's plans, no," he noted.
Sources previously told DailyMail.com that Tom took an "old-fashioned" approach and got permission from Zendaya's family before asking for the hand of his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-star.
"The proposal was sweet and romantic and happened during the holidays," an insider said. "He did it the old-fashioned way and got permission from her parents. Everyone is thrilled".
The source continued: "They are a very ordinary couple at home, and she is ready to spend her life with him".
"She has everything she dreamed of, and marrying Tom and starting a family is next on her list," the source indicated.
The "Spider-Man" actor has been in a relationship with his co-star Zendaya since 2021, and the couple jointly owns a $3.7 million house in the green London district of Richmond.
Speaking about the star's decision to show off her ring at Sunday night's awards ceremony, the insider explained: "Zendaya knew what she was doing when she wore that ring, and she didn't care".
"She also knew that it would become known, but she was ready for it," the source noted.
Shedding light on the couple's plans to become hands-on parents, the source told DailyMail.com: "They don't want to be a couple who has nannies and caregivers taking care of their children." "One of them will always be there for their children when they have children," the source indicated.
The insider added: "They want to have a traditional family, and right now they don't have a team at home. It's just them, and they prefer it that way".
