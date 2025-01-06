Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes with a diamond ring on her ring finger

Actress and singer Zendaya arrived at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards with a huge diamond ring on her ring finger - but has not yet given any explanation as to whether it means something more, The Independent reports, UNN writes.

Details

The 28-year-old has been dating actor Tom Holland for four years.

Outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Zendaya posed for the cameras, sparkling with an oval diamond on a thin gold band. There is no information on whether this ring could be for an engagement - and a possible future wedding - but it was spotted by cameras and social media users.

Zendaya and Holland met while filming the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland played the role of the superhero and Zendaya played his lover, M.J. The two have been known to keep the details of their relationship private, although they have shown love and support for each other on social media over the years.

Fans went into a frenzy online when they saw the ring on Zendaya's left hand, and many frantically asked if the star was "launching" her new relationship status.

The ring on Zendaya's right hand looked more glamorous, like an expressive piece of jewelry, large and bulky, compared to the modest jewelry on her other hand.

The Challengers star was last photographed in early December 2024 wearing another diamond ring on her left middle finger.

