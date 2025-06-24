Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy

The Kremlin is planning new military operations on NATO territory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the participants of the plenary session of the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands, reports UNN.

There are no signs that Putin wants to stop the war. Russia rejects all peace proposals, including those coming from the United States. Putin thinks only about war. Perhaps he links his own political survival to his ability to continue killing. The longer he kills, the longer he will live, and our intelligence confirms this. Russia is planning new military operations on NATO territory… - Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Putin must be stopped now in Ukraine.

But it must be understood that his goal is beyond Ukraine. European countries must increase defense spending. We believe that 5% of GDP is an appropriate level - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance.

The President of Ukraine also stated that NATO members' plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "very slow," adding: "We believe that, starting in 2030, Putin may have significantly greater capabilities.