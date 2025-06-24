$41.870.04
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is planning new military operations on NATO territory, as Putin has no intention of stopping the war. He emphasized the need to stop Putin in Ukraine and called on European countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy

The Kremlin is planning new military operations on NATO territory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the participants of the plenary session of the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands, reports UNN.

There are no signs that Putin wants to stop the war. Russia rejects all peace proposals, including those coming from the United States. Putin thinks only about war. Perhaps he links his own political survival to his ability to continue killing. The longer he kills, the longer he will live, and our intelligence confirms this. Russia is planning new military operations on NATO territory…

- Zelenskyy stated.

NATO faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament - Rutte24.06.25, 15:27 • 1906 views

Zelenskyy emphasized that Putin must be stopped now in Ukraine.

But it must be understood that his goal is beyond Ukraine. European countries must increase defense spending. We believe that 5% of GDP is an appropriate level

- Zelenskyy said.

Pistorius: Russia may attack NATO countries in the next five years23.01.25, 05:04 • 118930 views

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance.

The President of Ukraine also stated that NATO members' plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "very slow," adding: "We believe that, starting in 2030, Putin may have significantly greater capabilities.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
NATO
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
