NATO faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament - Rutte

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5106 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33618 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72232 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83419 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72421 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54853 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65229 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59768 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299798 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.2m/s
56%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 113741 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 112856 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 97272 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague08:36 AM • 76673 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 81251 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 16523 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 18991 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 50955 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 81574 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 112372 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 11103 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 97352 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 176178 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 298371 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 164966 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

NATO faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1918 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance faces challenges due to Russia's aggressive rearmament, supported by Chinese technology. NATO is strengthening its production capabilities, opening hundreds of new production lines to increase the output of military equipment.

NATO faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is facing challenges due to Russia's aggressive rearmament, supported by Chinese technologies. NATO is strengthening its production capabilities, UNN reports.

Today, NATO's military advantage is aggressively challenged by Russia's rapid rearmament, supported by Chinese technologies and armed with Iranian and North Korean weapons. We need to unite, innovate, and deliver results. That's what this forum is for

- Rutte said at a briefing.

He reported that NATO's efforts have opened hundreds of production lines to produce more military equipment.

Across the board, we have opened hundreds of new production lines and expanded existing ones. We are now on track to produce more ships, aircraft, and ammunition than in decades. And NATO is using its unique strength to stimulate demand, expand cooperation, and strengthen innovation 

- the Secretary General said.

He also emphasized that European security cannot be discussed without strong transatlantic ties.

The Readiness Plan 2030 promises: there is no defense without a strong defense industry. And there is no European security without a strong sense of transatlantic ties. Therefore, we need to stop wars and encourage truly transatlantic cooperation in defense. Only Europe and North America together can rise and meet the challenge 

- Rutte concluded.

Additionally

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine, despite the situation in the Middle East. Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine has already received 35 billion dollars in military aid.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
North Korea
Europe
North America
China
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9