NATO faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is facing challenges due to Russia's aggressive rearmament, supported by Chinese technologies. NATO is strengthening its production capabilities, UNN reports.

Today, NATO's military advantage is aggressively challenged by Russia's rapid rearmament, supported by Chinese technologies and armed with Iranian and North Korean weapons. We need to unite, innovate, and deliver results. That's what this forum is for - Rutte said at a briefing.

He reported that NATO's efforts have opened hundreds of production lines to produce more military equipment.

Across the board, we have opened hundreds of new production lines and expanded existing ones. We are now on track to produce more ships, aircraft, and ammunition than in decades. And NATO is using its unique strength to stimulate demand, expand cooperation, and strengthen innovation - the Secretary General said.

He also emphasized that European security cannot be discussed without strong transatlantic ties.

The Readiness Plan 2030 promises: there is no defense without a strong defense industry. And there is no European security without a strong sense of transatlantic ties. Therefore, we need to stop wars and encourage truly transatlantic cooperation in defense. Only Europe and North America together can rise and meet the challenge - Rutte concluded.

Additionally

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine, despite the situation in the Middle East. Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine has already received 35 billion dollars in military aid.