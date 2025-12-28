Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles

Much can be decided before the New Year amid diplomacy, and Ukraine is doing everything for this, but decisions depend on partners, important sanctions and pressure on Russia, missiles for air defense and the finalization of formats of steps to end the war and security guarantees, which will be discussed today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, noting that during the week, Russians launched more than 2,100 attack drones, up to 800 KABs, and 94 missiles at Ukraine, writes UNN.

Now are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and much can be decided before the New Year, and we are doing everything for this, but whether there will be decisions depends on partners. On those who help Ukraine, and on those who put pressure on Russia so that Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated:

This week alone, they launched more than 2,100 attack drones, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types. All against our people, against life and everything that ensures its normality – primarily against our energy infrastructure.

According to him, repair crews, energy workers, and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working literally 24/7 to protect lives and restore energy supply.

But it is equally important that sanctions against Russia work, all forms of political pressure for aggression, the supply of missiles for air defense to Ukraine, and that we all finalize the formats of steps that will end this war and guarantee security. It is precisely these steps that we will discuss with partners today. Thank you to everyone who helps. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

