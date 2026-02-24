$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in Geneva

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Rustem Umerov in Geneva. The goal is to continue the conversation and explore options for reaching a peace agreement.

Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in Geneva

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Geneva. Witkoff announced this during the YES Meeting, UNN reports.

I am going with Jared to Geneva this Thursday. The main goal in Geneva is to meet with the Iranians, because we are trying to resolve the situation diplomatically. I spoke with Rustem and asked President Zelenskyy for a meeting in Geneva. We will also meet with Rustem in Geneva. The goal is to continue the conversation, explore different options for how we can reach a peace agreement.

- said Witkoff.

Recall

The Ukrainian side hopes for another meeting of the negotiating groups in February.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

