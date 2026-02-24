Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in Geneva
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Rustem Umerov in Geneva. The goal is to continue the conversation and explore options for reaching a peace agreement.
US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Geneva. Witkoff announced this during the YES Meeting, UNN reports.
I am going with Jared to Geneva this Thursday. The main goal in Geneva is to meet with the Iranians, because we are trying to resolve the situation diplomatically. I spoke with Rustem and asked President Zelenskyy for a meeting in Geneva. We will also meet with Rustem in Geneva. The goal is to continue the conversation, explore different options for how we can reach a peace agreement.
The Ukrainian side hopes for another meeting of the negotiating groups in February.