Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to Russia

On the first night of the full-scale invasion, the Russians used all available types of missiles: cruise, ballistic, and other types of missiles. Later, the Iranian regime supplied Russia with the first batch of "Shaheds" - a thousand drones. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with i24NEWS and the Jerusalem Post, reports UNN.

Details

As the head of state noted, Ukrainians later found a way to intercept missiles and protect people, the energy system, and other infrastructure. Ukraine also contacted the Iranian authorities at the level of intelligence services and asked them not to supply weapons to the Russians.

We told them that if the transferred "Shaheds" kill our civilians, the Iranian regime will become an ally of Russia. They replied: "No, no, we are not allies in this. We sold the Russians only one batch of "Shaheds". It will be 1200 or 1300 drones, and that's it. There will be no more supplies." But they lied - Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Iranians gave the Russians not only thousands of these drones - they transferred licenses for the production of "Shaheds".

They helped Russia build two factories for the production of these drones and initially managed their use and trained the Russians themselves - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not afraid of Iran's threats, which are heard against the background of Tehran's accusations of allegedly supporting Israel.