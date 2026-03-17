Man left a suicide note - prosecutor's office revealed details of the tragedy involving child murder and suicide near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, the death of a man and his 11-year-old daughter in Irpin is being investigated. Details of the tragedy were reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, which stated that a suicide note was found on the father's phone and showed footage from the scene, UNN writes.

Details

"According to preliminary data, the 52-year-old man was in the house with his 11-year-old daughter. He allegedly shot the child in the head with a firearm, after which he committed suicide. A suicide note was found on the father's phone," the prosecutor's office reported.

Near Kyiv, a man shot his sick 11-year-old daughter, then committed suicide

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the death of a man and his minor daughter in the city of Irpin.

"The criminal proceedings are investigating intentional murder (paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Also, at the initiative of the prosecutor's office, information has been entered regarding illegal handling of weapons (Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The origin of the firearm is currently being established. The investigation is also checking whether third parties are involved in the incident," the prosecutor's office noted.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide