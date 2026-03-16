Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East in the first half of March increased nervousness in energy markets and put additional pressure on fuel prices.

On the Ukrainian retail market, the reaction was uneven. While A-95 and A-95+ gasoline prices barely increased in the week from March 9 to March 16, diesel fuel and autogas showed a noticeable rise. The external oil shock has not yet translated into a frontal increase in prices for all types of fuel, but individual market segments began to incorporate new costs much faster.

UNN investigated what happened to prices at domestic gas stations during the week.

A-95 on the market: price without systemic movement

In the A-95 gasoline segment, there was no sharp weekly jump. Price increases were recorded in only two networks. At BRSM-Nafta, a liter increased from UAH 66.99 to UAH 67.99, i.e., by UAH 1, or 1.49%. At Marshal, the price also increased by UAH 1, from UAH 67.99 to UAH 68.99, which corresponds to a 1.47% increase.

At the same time, prices in other networks did not change, and at Avantage 7, gasoline even decreased from UAH 70.00 to UAH 67.95 per liter. This is a decrease of UAH 2.05, or 2.93%.

As a result, the simple average price of A-95 across all mentioned networks did not increase, but symbolically decreased: from UAH 68.81/liter to UAH 68.80/liter. The formal difference is about UAH 0.004/liter, or approximately minus 0.01%.

Experts explain: despite the sharp external information background and the jump in oil quotes, a massive price review for standard gasoline has not yet occurred. Some operators are likely still working with previously purchased volumes or are not ready to quickly transfer the external shock to retail. Therefore, in the A-95 segment, it is currently more about a localized reaction of individual networks, rather than a market trend.

A-95+: there is an increase, but it is local

Premium gasoline also does not yet show a broad reversal towards sustained growth. The market does not confirm a scenario where any escalation in the oil market automatically and synchronously raises retail prices for all gasoline positions. On the contrary, we currently have selective increases, without a consolidated movement of most networks.

During the week, A-95+ increased in price in only one network. At Marshal, the price rose from UAH 70.99 to UAH 71.99 per liter. This is an increase of UAH 1, or about 1.41%.

In other networks, prices remained unchanged. As a result, the average price for the segment increased only slightly: from UAH 72.12/liter to UAH 72.22/liter. This is an increase of UAH 0.10, or approximately 0.14%.

Diesel: strongest price reaction in a week

Diesel fuel saw the most significant price increase between March 9 and March 16. The average price across all mentioned networks rose from UAH 71.38/liter to UAH 75.90/liter. This is an increase of UAH 4.52 per liter, or 6.33%.

The price increase covered almost the entire market. The largest increase was recorded at AMIC: plus UAH 7.00, or 10.00%. At UPG, diesel increased by UAH 6.00, or 8.34%. At SOCAR, OKKO, and WOG, the increase was also UAH 6.00, or 8.11%. At MANGO, the price rose by UAH 5.01, or 6.96%, at Avantage 7 – by UAH 4.95, or 6.88%.

At BVS, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta, diesel increased by UAH 4.00, or 5.72%. At Market, the increase was also UAH 4.00, or 5.56%. At KLO – plus UAH 3.30, or 4.31%. At Marshal – plus UAH 3.00, or 4.23%. Only at Shell did the price remain unchanged.

Diesel became the main indicator that the external oil shock had already begun to affect Ukrainian retail. Unlike gasoline, the reaction here was not localized. This suggests that operators are reviewing diesel prices much faster when the risks of new purchases and logistics costs increase.

Expert explained why diesel prices actually rose

Autogas: significant growth, but weaker than diesel

Autogas prices also rose noticeably during the week, although the scale of the increase was somewhat smaller than in the diesel segment. The average price across all mentioned networks increased from UAH 40.45/liter to UAH 42.26/liter. This is an increase of UAH 1.81 per liter, or about 4.48%.

The largest price increase was at WOG – by UAH 4.00, or 9.53%. At UPG, autogas increased by UAH 3.40, or 8.50%. At SOCAR, the increase was UAH 3.00, or 7.15%, at OKKO – also UAH 3.00, or 7.14%. At AMIC – plus UAH 2.50, or 6.25%.

Prices remained unchanged at Shell and Market.

In this case, expert opinion is almost unanimous: even the type of fuel that long remained a relatively cheaper alternative for drivers has also begun to react to new external market risks.

As of now, gasoline is still holding due to network restraint, while diesel and gas have already begun to reflect new costs and expectations of more expensive supplies.

At the same time, the external environment, which continues to affect the Ukrainian fuel market, remains challenging.

Reuters reports that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz affect a route through which about a fifth of the world's oil and LNG supplies pass, and analysts and US government forecasts expect that even if de-escalation occurs, the return of supplies to normal will not be quick.

Therefore, the risk of further revision of retail prices in Ukraine, primarily in the diesel and autogas segments, remains in the coming weeks.

Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest