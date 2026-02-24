Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that allows setting official salaries, additional payments, allowances, and monetary rewards in an amount exceeding that determined by the Cabinet of Ministers for out-of-school education employees. This was reported by UNN, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

According to the bill, founders of state and communal out-of-school education institutions have the right to set official salaries, additional payments, allowances, and monetary rewards in an amount exceeding that determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and also have the right to establish additional rewards and assistance for employees.

Recall

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced that teachers will start receiving updated salary accruals after a 30% increase in the coming weeks. The increase was included in the state budget for 2026.