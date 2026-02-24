$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
02:05 PM • 264 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 4664 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 6174 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 21644 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18551 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 17722 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17531 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16440 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22601 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40798 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 8532 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 6546 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21364 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10366 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14599 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:55 PM • 4650 views
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 4650 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
09:05 AM • 21638 views
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 21638 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43492 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63109 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66311 views
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 3924 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23680 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21469 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22216 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40305 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that allows founders of out-of-school education institutions to set salaries and allowances that exceed the norms of the Cabinet of Ministers. This makes it possible to increase salaries for out-of-school education workers.

Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that allows setting official salaries, additional payments, allowances, and monetary rewards in an amount exceeding that determined by the Cabinet of Ministers for out-of-school education employees. This was reported by UNN, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

According to the bill, founders of state and communal out-of-school education institutions have the right to set official salaries, additional payments, allowances, and monetary rewards in an amount exceeding that determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and also have the right to establish additional rewards and assistance for employees.

Recall

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced that teachers will start receiving updated salary accruals after a 30% increase in the coming weeks. The increase was included in the state budget for 2026.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsEducation
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada