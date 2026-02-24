$43.300.02
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 6118 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 7360 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14906 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11833 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27894 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20620 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18761 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18188 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16736 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Popular news
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 25172 views
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 4718 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 14130 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 18762 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 9448 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14906 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27894 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 47119 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 66397 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 69454 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 2442 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 9500 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 25309 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 23012 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 23782 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6132 views

The President of Ukraine amended the decree of June 21, 2024, updating the composition of the delegation for negotiations on accession to the European Union. Taras Kachka has been appointed head of the delegation and chief negotiator.

Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has updated the composition of the delegation for negotiations on concluding an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, appointing Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka as the head of the delegation and chief negotiator. This is stated in presidential decree No. 157/2026 of February 24, writes UNN.

To approve Taras Andriiovych Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, as a member of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in negotiations with the EU on concluding an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, designating him as the head of the delegation – chief negotiator.

- the text of the decree states.

Also included in the delegation are:

  • Denys Bashlyk – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
    • Oleksandr Borniakov – Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration;
      • Anatoliy Kutsevol – Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration;
        • Arsen Makarchuk – Head of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine;
          • Daria Marchak – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
            • Rostyslav Ohryzko – Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
              • Viktor Pavlushchyk – Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention;
                • Yehor Perelyhin – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
                  • Dmytro Samonenko – Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine;
                    • Oleksiy Semeniuk – Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission;
                      • Mykhailo Spasov – Representative of the Commissioner for International Cooperation and European Integration of the Secretariat of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights (by agreement);
                        • Oleksandr Tsybort – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
                          • Aliona Shkrum – First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

                            In addition, the decree approves the following members of the delegation:

                            • Taras Vysotskyi – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
                              • Serhiy Derkach – Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine;
                                • Vitaliy Kindrativ – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
                                  • Maria Marchenko – Deputy Director General of the Directorate for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
                                    • Serhiy Nikolaychuk – First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (by agreement).

                                      At the same time, the decree removes Olha Stefanishyna from the delegation, relieving her of her duties as head of the delegation – chief negotiator, as well as T. Berezhna, N. Bihun, I. Verner, V. Holovnia, S. Hrynchuk, A. Yermak, V. Ionan, V. Kuzia, M. Libanov, O. Nemchinov, I. Postolovska, O. Sobolev, R. Strilets, D. Uliutin, I. Yaremenko.

                                      This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

                                      Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA27.08.25, 20:11 • 124594 views

                                      Julia Shramko

