Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine amended the decree of June 21, 2024, updating the composition of the delegation for negotiations on accession to the European Union. Taras Kachka has been appointed head of the delegation and chief negotiator.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has updated the composition of the delegation for negotiations on concluding an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, appointing Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka as the head of the delegation and chief negotiator. This is stated in presidential decree No. 157/2026 of February 24, writes UNN.
To approve Taras Andriiovych Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, as a member of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in negotiations with the EU on concluding an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, designating him as the head of the delegation – chief negotiator.
Also included in the delegation are:
- Denys Bashlyk – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
- Oleksandr Borniakov – Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration;
- Anatoliy Kutsevol – Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration;
- Arsen Makarchuk – Head of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine;
- Daria Marchak – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
- Rostyslav Ohryzko – Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
- Viktor Pavlushchyk – Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention;
- Yehor Perelyhin – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
- Dmytro Samonenko – Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine;
- Oleksiy Semeniuk – Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission;
- Mykhailo Spasov – Representative of the Commissioner for International Cooperation and European Integration of the Secretariat of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights (by agreement);
- Oleksandr Tsybort – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
- Aliona Shkrum – First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.
In addition, the decree approves the following members of the delegation:
- Taras Vysotskyi – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
- Serhiy Derkach – Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine;
- Vitaliy Kindrativ – Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
- Maria Marchenko – Deputy Director General of the Directorate for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
- Serhiy Nikolaychuk – First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (by agreement).
At the same time, the decree removes Olha Stefanishyna from the delegation, relieving her of her duties as head of the delegation – chief negotiator, as well as T. Berezhna, N. Bihun, I. Verner, V. Holovnia, S. Hrynchuk, A. Yermak, V. Ionan, V. Kuzia, M. Libanov, O. Nemchinov, I. Postolovska, O. Sobolev, R. Strilets, D. Uliutin, I. Yaremenko.
This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.
