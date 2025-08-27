$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
05:11 PM • 1902 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 11764 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 72126 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 51503 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 26510 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 48046 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 41393 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 43308 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 104732 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 108642 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.1m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 90142 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 55287 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 54809 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 44361 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 23152 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 22870 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 23506 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 72126 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 104732 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 96144 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 14782 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 44840 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 55304 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 55755 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 90581 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times

Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1912 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olha Stefanishyna as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA. She will replace Oksana Markarova, who represented Ukraine in Washington throughout the full-scale war.

Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA

The former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, replacing Oksana Markarova. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I just spoke with Olha Stefanishyna – now the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America. Formal procedures are completed – today I signed the decree on the appointment of the Ambassador. I defined key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, and most importantly – to fully implement all agreements from Washington – our agreements with President Trump, and primarily in the defense sphere. In many ways, the long-term security guarantee of Ukraine depends precisely on relations with America," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "there are two Ukrainian proposals on the table, these are strong proposals - an agreement on weapons for Ukraine, an agreement on modern drones for the United States."

"And we count on rapid movement in relations. I am grateful to Oksana Markarova. Oksana represented Ukraine in Washington throughout all these years of full-scale war – a very difficult mission. And Ukraine was always heard in the United States. I want to thank her for this work. We have already discussed further cooperation, and I offered Oksana Markarova to continue to be part of the team – to work for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

In July, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which meant the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers, including Olha Stefanishyna.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was preparing to replace Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova. According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov could become the new diplomatic representative of the state.

In July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the President of Ukraine's special authorized representative for cooperation with the USA.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Oksana Markarova
Rustem Umerov
Verkhovna Rada
Olha Stefanishyna
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine