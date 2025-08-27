Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA

The former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, replacing Oksana Markarova. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I just spoke with Olha Stefanishyna – now the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America. Formal procedures are completed – today I signed the decree on the appointment of the Ambassador. I defined key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, and most importantly – to fully implement all agreements from Washington – our agreements with President Trump, and primarily in the defense sphere. In many ways, the long-term security guarantee of Ukraine depends precisely on relations with America," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "there are two Ukrainian proposals on the table, these are strong proposals - an agreement on weapons for Ukraine, an agreement on modern drones for the United States."

"And we count on rapid movement in relations. I am grateful to Oksana Markarova. Oksana represented Ukraine in Washington throughout all these years of full-scale war – a very difficult mission. And Ukraine was always heard in the United States. I want to thank her for this work. We have already discussed further cooperation, and I offered Oksana Markarova to continue to be part of the team – to work for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

In July, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which meant the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers, including Olha Stefanishyna.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was preparing to replace Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova. According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov could become the new diplomatic representative of the state.

In July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the President of Ukraine's special authorized representative for cooperation with the USA.